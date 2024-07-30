National Association Of Exclusive Buyer Agents Reaffirms Commitment To Home Buyers Amid Real Estate Changes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

True Exclusive Buyer Agents

Rich Rosa

As the landscape evolves, the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents reaffirms dedication to home buyers and a strict no-dual agency policy.

- Steve Brobeck of the Consumer Federation of AmericaMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As historic changes reshape the real estate industry, the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is proud to reaffirm its commitment to advocating exclusively for home buyers and maintaining a strict no dual agency policy. With the new settlement terms of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) taking effect, NAEBA underscores the importance of working with dedicated and loyal buyer agents.Former NAEBA president Rich Rosa highlights the critical role of exclusive buyer representation during this transitional period. "As we approach the implementation of the NAR settlement terms, it's essential for prospective home buyers to prioritize finding a loyal buyer agent," said Rosa. "Dedicated buyer agents provide indispensable support and expertise, especially as new rules around buyer agent compensation and written agreements come into play, ensuring that home buyers are fully protected and well-informed."The new rules, effective August 17, 2024, mandate buyer broker agreements with buyer agents before touring properties. For a detailed list of the new rules, visit the National Association of Realtors website at NAR Settlement Details.NAEBA members offer the highest form of buyer representation in real estate. Acting as fiduciaries for their clients, they give home buyers' interests top priority. This commitment includes negotiating the best terms for homebuyers in all real estate transactions and offering dedicated support throughout the home-buying process.Services provided by NAEBA members include but are not limited to:- Offering the highest level of representation to home buyers- Creating a comprehensive plan for the home-buying process- Preparing and Submitting offers, ensuring all necessary paperwork is complete and accurate- Negotiating the best terms and price for the home buyer- Conducting a Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) to help buyers understand the fair market value of a home- Coordinating Inspections- Managing contingency deadlines and contract details- Recommending home inspectors and negotiating repairs or credits based on findings- Recommending settlement attorneys to handle all funds and closing documents once under contractThe National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents is a professional organization of real estate buyer agents and buyer brokers who only represent home buyers. NAEBA remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of buyer representation, guidance, and protection in all real estate transactions. To find a NAEBA member in your area, visit NAEBA's website at NAEBA

