Great Time To Buy Or Sell: Firms On An Upward Trajectory

We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, objectivity, confidentiality, and honesty in every client interaction.

ProHorizons, a leading brokerage and consulting firm on the West Coast, specializes in facilitating the buying and selling of accounting practices.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the for accounting practices experiences significant growth, there's never been a better time to buy or sell a firm. ProHorizons , a premier brokerage and consulting company , is leading the charge in facilitating these transactions. With a focus on providing tailored solutions, ProHorizons ensures that both buyers and sellers achieve their business goals efficiently. The firm offers its services primarily on the West Coast, including California, Oregon, and Washington.Recent data from the MAP Survey reveals a robust upward trajectory for firms in the accounting industry. This growth presents a unique opportunity for accountants looking to transition into ownership or sell their existing practices. ProHorizons leverages its extensive market knowledge and industry expertise to navigate this dynamic landscape, ensuring seamless and profitable transactions for its clients.ProHorizons, established in 1995, specializes in the sale, acquisition, and development of accounting practices. The company's seasoned representatives provide personalized services that prioritize professionalism, confidentiality, and client satisfaction. With a proven track record of successful transactions, ProHorizons remains the trusted partner for accountants at any stage of their business journey.For more information, visit ProHorizons and read the full article on the accounting industry's upward trajectory in the Journal of Accountancy .

