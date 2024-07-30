(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renovate for Less Atlanta- Marietta, Roswell, Norcross Bathroom Vanity Showrooms

Renovate for Less- Bathroom Vanities Showroom Atlanta- Dallas 35.5 inch Bath Vanity in Sage Green

Renovate for Less- Bathroom Vanities Showroom Atlanta- New York 29.5 inch Bath Vanity in Blue

Renovate for Less Atlanta Launches Nearmé Bath & Vanity Collection. The initial launch includes the New York, Miami, and Dallas bathroom vanity models.

- Sam NazerATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renovate for Less is excited to announce, the launching of Nearmé Bath and Vanity's New Line of high-quality bathroom vanities at their three Metro Atlanta Bathroom Vanity Showrooms.Prepare to transform your bathroom into a haven of elegance and style with Nearmé Bath and Vanity's latest collection of vanity cabinets, now available at Renovate for Less showrooms across Metro-Atlanta. With showrooms in Roswell, Norcross, and Marietta, Georgia, Renovate for Less is your destination for high-quality bathroom vanities, toilets, standalone bathtubs, shower glass, plumbing fixtures, and more. Known for their highly consultative approach, vast inventory ready for pick up, and exceptional customer service, Renovate for Less ensures you receive amazing value without compromising on style or quality.The New York Vanity: A Spa-Like RetreatIndulge in the serenity of a spa-like ambiance with the exquisite New York vanity from Nearmé Bath and Vanity. Designed to elevate your bathroom space, this stunning piece blends contemporary elegance with functional sophistication.A Touch of Warmth and EleganceThe New York vanity boasts a striking straight edge slab of engineered marble, complete with a matching 3-inch tall backsplash. This beautiful stone surface pairs perfectly with an undermount contemporary rectangular sink, available in multiple options to suit your taste (sold separately). The vanity's smooth, clean lines and luxurious materials create a serene and welcoming environment.Exquisite Design and Practical StorageAvailable in a chic Grayish Blue or classic White finish, the New York vanity features shaker paneled double doors adorned with stained brass hardware. These doors open to reveal a hidden interior drawer, providing convenient storage for your essentials. The open bottom shelf, paired with an attractive wide woven rectangular basket, offers ample storage flexibility, making it an ideal solution for small bathrooms in bustling urban settings.Perfect Fit for Any SpaceThe New York vanity comes in a range of sizes to fit your bathroom perfectly. Choose from widths of 23.5, 29.5, or 35.5 inches, all with a depth of 21.5 inches. Whether you have a compact bathroom or a more spacious layout, there's a New York vanity that will suit your needs.Highlights of the New York Vanity- Transitional freestanding bathroom vanity- Elegant finishes: Grayish Blue or White with 7-layer polyurethane paint- Functional storage: one double door cabinet and an interior drawer- Open bottom shelf with woven basket for ample storage- Brushed gold hardware for a luxurious touch- Available in 23.5, 29.5, and 35.5 inches wide, all with a depth of 21.5 inchesThe Dallas Vanity: A Blend of Sophistication and FunctionalityElevate your bathroom to new heights of elegance with the Dallas vanity collection. This fusion of spacious design and captivating geometry is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and sophisticated style.Timeless Design and Contemporary FlairCrafted with precision, Dallas vanities feature shaker drawers, sharp symmetrical double panel shaker doors, and designer brass pulls. The addition of a versatile slatted open shelf enhances functionality while adding to the aesthetic appeal, providing ample space for your bathroom essentials.Built to LastHandcrafted with a 2-inch solid wood birch frame, each Dallas vanity is built to withstand the test of time. Soft-closing door hinges and drawer glides ensure whisper-quiet operation and prolonged durability. Fully assembled base cabinets guarantee effortless installation, ready to be seamlessly integrated into your space.Highlights of the Dallas Vanity- Spacious design with captivating geometry- Shaker drawers and symmetrical double panel shaker doors- Designer brass pulls for added sophistication- Versatile slatted open shelf for enhanced functionality- Soft-closing door hinges and drawer glides for whisper-quiet operation- Handcrafted with a 2-inch solid wood birch frame for lifelong durability- Fully assembled base cabinet for easy installation- Package includes cabinet and elegant brushed nickel hardware- Ample storage with two functional soft-close doorsThe Miami Vanity: Refined Luxury and Contemporary AllureIntroducing the epitome of refined luxury: the Miami vanity by Nearmé Bath & Vanity. With its seamless blend of European chic and contemporary allure, this piece stands as a testament to unparalleled craftsmanship and timeless sophistication.Stylish and SturdyCrafted from a solid wood frame, the Miami vanity ensures sturdiness and longevity. Its striking floor-standing design elevates any interior space, making a bold statement of elegance. Crafted from zero emissions plywood and medium density fiberboard panels, it embodies environmental consciousness without compromising on quality.Meticulous DesignFrom deep dovetailed drawers with fully-extending undermount soft-close slides to an interior compartment drawer for effortless organization, every detail speaks to a commitment to excellence. Concealed soft-close door hinges add a touch of luxury, ensuring smooth and silent operation with every use. Personalization takes center stage with a choice of three sophisticated handle colors.Highlights of the Miami Vanity- European chic meets contemporary allure- Solid wood frame for sturdiness and longevity- Crafted from zero emissions plywood and medium density fiberboard panels- Striking floor-standing design for a bold statement- Deep dovetailed drawers with fully-extending undermount soft-close slides- Interior compartment drawer for effortless organization- Concealed soft-close door hinges for smooth and silent operation- Choice of three sophisticated handle colors for personalization- Minimal assembly required for hassle-free installationVisit Renovate for LessExperience the elegance and functionality of Nearmé Bath and Vanity's new collection at Renovate for Less showrooms in Roswell, Norcross, and Marietta. Discover why Renovate for Less is renowned for its highly consultative approach, extensive inventory, and exceptional customer service. Roswell Bathroom Vanity Showroom :5120 Old Ellis PointRoswell, Ga 30076Marietta Bathroom Vanities Showroom :50 Ernest Barret Parkway NWSuite 1035 (Behind the Ross)Marietta, Ga 30066Norcross Bathroom Cabinet Showroom :6115 Jimmy Carter BlvdNorcross, Ga 30076Contact number for Renovate for Less: 404.618.0707

