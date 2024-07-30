A Masterclass In The Future Of Money: Recap Of Money In Motion 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sagewise Money in Motion 2024 was an enlightening experience. The engagement and depth of discussions were remarkable.” - Sarah, Event Attendee

TORONTO, CANADA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - Money in Motion 2024, hosted by Sagewise Capital Corporation , was an event that truly embodied the spirit of solutions. With a diverse gathering of professionals, investors, and tech enthusiasts, the event was a catalyst for groundbreaking ideas and transformative strategies, inspiring all who attended. The atmosphere was electric and energetic, a melting pot where industry leaders met rising stars, all unified by a shared vision in improving the financial landscape.

Insightful Keynote, Sessions and Panels

This event was jam-packed and featured an illuminating keynote address from Sagewise Capital CEO Dr. Abraham King , whose visionary outlook on the current market and future trends in financial technology captivated the audience. The address set the tone for discussions that followed from top industry voices from Sagewise MIC, Digital Commerce Bank, and Flinks on Financial Technology.

The fireside chat panel brought together experts from DX Securities, Garfinkle Biderman LLP, and Royal Bank to tackle a wide range of topics, from Commercial Financing to Mortgage and Investment Protection to Exempt Markets. The Money in Motion 2024 breakout sessions provided focused insights into pivotal areas of Mergers and Acquisitions from Industry veteran Nurham Aycan of Dentons Canada. Investing Tax Strategies from Odoi Yemoh, Registered professional accountant, and Cyber Risk and Money from Dr. Frank Akujobi, CEO of Frankware Group

Impact and Takeaways

Major Announcements

The unveiling of the Next-Gen Financial Solutions of the Set and Save and the Sagewise Prepaid Visa took center stage.

Sagewise MIC Set and Save Investment: an automated savings plan that investors can seamlessly invest a minimum of $100 monthly and get an impressive return.

The Sagewise Capital's Prepaid Visa Card is well positioned to drive the sector toward greater financial inclusivity and designed to give consumers more control in managing their money and securing their future.

Voices from the Event

One attendee remarked, "Sagewise Money in Motion 2024 was an enlightening experience. The engagement and depth of discussions were remarkable."

Another participant shared, "The financial solutions here are groundbreaking. I leave with a renewed sense of purpose and actionable implementation strategies." A third attendee commented, "The Launch was truly impressive."

Looking Ahead

Sagewise Money in Motion 2024 wasn't just an event-it was a transformative milestone in the ongoing journey to redefine the future of finance. The innovative solutions and insightful discussions at the event leave us optimistic about the future of the financial industry.

