Nowvertical Announces 2024 Shareholder Meeting Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group (TSXV: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“ NOW ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of held on July 30, 2024 (the“ Meeting ”). Shareholders holding shares entitled to exercise approximately 33.722% of the votes attributable to all of NOW's outstanding shares attended the meeting.

At the Meeting, all matters of business set out in the Company's management information circular dated June 27, 2024 (the“ Circular ”) were approved. Each of the five (5) director nominees proposed by management of the Company were elected to serve as directors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is elected or appointed. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For Votes Withheld/Abstained Nominee Number (#) Percent (%) Number (#) Percent (%) Sandeep Mendiratta 20,158,235 99.985% 3,000 0.015% David Charron 20,148,235 99.936% 13,000 0.064% David Doritty 20,148,235 99.936% 13,000 0.064% Elaine Kunda 20,055,677 99.476% 105,558 0.524% Chris Ford 20,148,235 99.936% 13,000 0.064%

NOW's shareholders also voted in favour of: (i) re-appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration; and (ii) the amended and restated omnibus incentive plan of the Company. The omnibus incentive plan converted from a fixed plan to a rolling 10% plan authorizing the Company to issue awards equal to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, from time to time. For further information regarding the plan, please see the Circular which is available on SEDAR+ at

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit .

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together“ forward - looking statements ”). Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to the TSXV acceptance of the Amended Plan. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may”,“should”,“will”,“could”,“intend”,“estimate”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“believe” or“continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: timing and receipt of regulatory approvals, including final acceptance of the TSXV for the Amended Plan and other risk factors identified in documents filed by the Company under its profile at , including the Company's managements' discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 dated May 6, 2024 and the prospectus supplement (including all documents incorporated by reference therein) dated February 22, 2023. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. All of the forward-looking statement contained in this press release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward -looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned that, trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.