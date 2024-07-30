Eplus Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call
Date
7/30/2024
HERNDON, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that on August 6, 2024, it will release earnings and host a conference call regarding its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Earnings will be released after the market closes, and management will hold a conference call and Audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Date:
August 6, 2024
Time:
4:30
p.m. ET
Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):
|
Live Call:
(888) 596-4144 (toll-free/domestic)
(646) 968-2525 (international)
Archived Call:
(800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)
(609) 800-9909 (international)
Conference ID:
6593768# (live call and replay)
A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through August 13, 2024.
About ePlus
inc.
ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,890 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia‐Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email
[email protected] . Connect with
ePlus on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.
ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
