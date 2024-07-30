Hudson Technologies Announces Appointment Of Brian J. Bertaux As Chief Financial Officer

Brian Bertaux is a seasoned finance executive and previously spent 20 years at Trex, an NYSE-traded company that is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance, low maintenance composite decking and railing. During Mr. Bertaux's tenure at Trex, the company grew annual revenue from $100 million to $900 million, and achieved a market cap of $10 billion. At Trex he served in roles of increasing responsibility, eventually serving as interim President, Trex Commercial Products. Earlier in his time at Trex, he served as Senior Director, Finance and Strategy with oversight of the finance, accounting and IT functions. More recently, Mr. Bertaux served as Vice President, Finance for vonDrehle Corporation, a provider of premium paper products, which was acquired by Marcal Paper in December 2022. He joins Hudson from Brown Haven Homes, a designer and builder of custom homes in the southeast, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Brian earned a B.S., Finance and Accounting from Frostburg State University and an MBA from the University of Maryland. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP).

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson commented,“We are pleased to welcome Brian to Hudson Technologies and believe that with his extensive experience and proven success as a senior level financial executive at both public and private entities, he brings a skillset and expertise ideally suited to his new role at our Company. I look forward to working closely with Brian as we focus on expanding Hudson's leadership role in the cooling and reclamation industry and driving shareholder value."

“I would also like to thank Nat Krishnamurti for his many years of service; we wish him well as he pursues new opportunities.”

About Hudson Technologies



Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD RefrigerantsTM. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company's SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company's Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company's products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

