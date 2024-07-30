Powell Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems that distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. Powell Industries, Inc. serves the oil and gas and petrochemical markets that include onshore and offshore production, hydrogen, carbon capture, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and terminals, pipelines, refineries, and petrochemical plants. Additional markets include electric utility, light rail traction power, and commercial and other industrial markets that include end markets such as data centers, mining and metals, and pulp and paper. For more information, please visit powellind.com .