Live Nation Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We continue to see strong demand globally, with a growing variety of shows attracting both casual and diehard fans who are buying tickets at all price points, which speaks to the unique experience only live concerts can provide. Venue Nation's strategic investments in hospitality and infrastructure are driving strong returns as more attendees maximize their onsite experiences. While operating income will be impacted negatively by one-time accruals, we are on track to deliver double-digit AOI growth for the year and look forward to a very busy 2025."

–Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment Quarterly Highlights: No Signs of Concerts Slowdown, Global Fan Demand Fuels Record Q2

(versus prior year, reported FX)

Revenue up 7% to over $6 billion

Operating income up 21% to $466 million

Adjusted operating income up 21% to $716 million

Record Q2 concerts adjusted operating income margin of 5.4%

Fans continue to prioritize concert going and spending onsite:



Venue Nation hosted 24 million fans year-to-date, up 10%

Revenue from onsite spending at festivals and amphitheaters up double-digits year-to-date

39 million fans globally at Live Nation concerts, up 5% with double-digit growth at Live Nation arenas and amphitheaters

183 million fee-bearing tickets sold year-to-date, up 3% despite reduced stadium activity Onsite sponsorship from operated venues and festivals up 28% year-to-date View how these results compare to past quarters in the 2Q24 Trended Results Grid:



Key Metrics Point to Another Record Year in 2024

(based on leading indicators through mid-July vs same period last year)

Momentum gains into the summer concerts season:



Year-to-date ticket sales for 2024 Live Nation concerts are 118 million, higher than 2023 with double-digit increases for arena, amphitheater, and theater and club shows



Confirmed shows for large venues (stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters) up double-digits

Cancellation rates for North America concerts tracking lower than 2023 levels

Venue Nation expands fan offerings and enhances hospitality:



Venue Nation to host over 60 million fans this year, up 10%+



Live Nation amphitheater average per fan spending on track to grow by approximately $2 per fan



Major festivals (over 100k fans) average per fan spending up double-digits year-to-date

Plans to open 14 major venues globally in 2024/25, continuing to expand the global market

Growing global artist pipeline:



New artists touring up 130% year-to-date, with nearly half performing at On The Road Again venues

Across top 50 global tours, International artists have attracted 50% more fans year-to-date compared to 2019

Ticketing international expansion continues, setting up for ongoing growth:



Approximately 17 million net new enterprise tickets signed year-to-date, with two-thirds from international markets



International markets remain a key driver of growth: ticket sales up 15% in Mexico year-to-date, over one million tickets sold in newly launched markets Brazil and Peru, and expansion into South Africa

Q4 onsale activity related to 2025 stadium shows expected to be strong, driving 2024 operating income and adjusted operating income growth

Sponsorship highlights the unique reach of our global platforms:



Nearly all expected sponsorship commitments for the year booked, up double-digits Onsite sponsorship expected to be the primary driver of 2024 growth, leveraging the strength of our venue platform and continued increase in global concert activity Concerts Delivers Record Profitability (Q2 vs same period last year)



Revenue up 8% to approximately $5 billion

AOI up 61% to $271 million AOI margin of 5.4%, setting up for margin expansion in 2024 toward pre-pandemic levels Arena and Amphitheater Shows Drive Fan Growth (Q2 vs same period last year)

39 million fans attended approximately 15,000 Live Nation concerts globally, up 5% and 20% respectively:



Arena attendance up double-digits globally, led by the U.S. and Latin America



Amphitheater attendance up approximately 40% Theater and club attendance up 15% Ongoing Portfolio Enhancements Yield Attractive Returns

Almost one-third of our amphitheaters have been refreshed since 2022, delivering an aggregate return of over 30% on 2022/23 projects, including new bar designs, upgraded VIP boxes, and other infrastructure upgrades

Northwell at Jones Beach amphitheater opened in June following a significant renovation, and early shows are delivering average per fan revenue growth of $10, with increases across all spend categories including premium hospitality At the newly reopened Brooklyn Paramount, average event contribution margin is 60% higher than initial projections Results Reflect Strong Demand and Venue Mix (Q2 vs same period last year)

Revenue up 3% to $731 million

AOI in line with last year at $293 million Full-year AOI margin expected to be consistent with last year Despite Reduced Stadium Activity, Metrics Consistent with 2023 Levels (Q2 vs same period last year)

Q2 among top five quarters for both transacted and reported ticket sales

Approximately 78 million fee-bearing tickets sold, consistent with last year Fee-bearing Gross Transaction Value at $8.4 billion, consistent with last year Sponsorship Growth Leverages Global Venue Platform (Q2 vs same period last year)

Revenue up 3% to $312 million

AOI up 10% to $223 million Full-year AOI margin expected to be consistent with last year Global Partnerships Position Sponsorship for Ongoing Growth

Expanded relationships with large brand partners including a multi-year, multi-festival partnership with Coca-Cola, an extension with

Hulu to be the official streaming destination for three of the biggest festival brands (Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits), and a partnership spanning more than 40 festivals in the U.S. with BeatBox Capital Expenditures to Support Venue Expansion

2024 capital expenditures currently estimated to be $650 million:



Three-quarters of total

capex driven by Venue Nation: five venues account for approximately 40% of total venue spend



Changes to our prior projections are largely due to the pull forward of activity as well as additional venue opportunities, with major openings increasing from 12 to 14 venues over 2024/25 $100 million in committed capital from sponsorship agreements, joint venture partners, and other third parties, reducing cash outflow Balance Sheet and Liquidity Strength Provide Flexibility

Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities of $1.4 billion and free cash flow-adjusted of $635 million

Full-year AOI to free cash flow-adjusted conversion expected to be similar to 2023 levels

Q2 ended with $6.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents, including $1.3 billion in ticketing client cash, $4.1 billion of event-related deferred revenue, and $1.7 billion in free cash Approximately $380 million of debt paydown year-to-date, representing most of our change in free cash Below the Line Items

An additional $94 million in accruals related to the Astroworld litigation, expected to represent remaining settlements, was recognized in Q2 for a total of $280 million this year

Accretion of noncontrolling interests expected to grow in line with AOI for the full year

Depreciation and amortization expected to be $75 million higher than 2023 Interest and taxes for the full year expected to grow in line with AOI Additional Financial Information

Based on current projections, the impact of foreign exchange rates on revenue, operating income, and AOI for the full-year is expected to be immaterial, with a larger impact to net income 2024 share count not expected to change materially from 2023 The company will webcast a teleconference today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial performance, operational matters and potentially other material developments. Interested parties should visit the "News / Events" section of the company's website at to listen to the webcast. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Info" section of the website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Live Nation website. The link to the 2Q24 Trended Results Grid is provided above for convenience and such grid is not a part of, or incorporated into, this press release or any SEC filings that include this press release. Notice Regarding Financial Statements The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference.

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the SEC's website at sec . About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV ) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit .



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SECOND QUARTER (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q2 2024

Reported

Q2 2023

Reported

Growth

Q2 2024

Currency

Impacts

Q2 2024

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue





















Concerts $



4,987.0

$



4,633.3

8

%

$



25.8

$



5,012.8

8

% Ticketing 730.7

709.3

3

%

3.8

734.5

4

% Sponsorship & Advertising 312.2

302.9

3

%

(1.1)

311.1

3

% Other and Eliminations (6.5)

(14.8)

*

0.0

(6.5)

*

$



6,023.4

$



5,630.7

7

%

$



28.5

$



6,051.9

7

%























Consolidated Operating Income $





465.8

$





386.4

21

%

$





8.4

$





474.2

23

%























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



















Concerts $





270.7

$





168.1

61

%

$





7.1

$





277.8

65

% Ticketing 292.5

292.7

-

%

1.6

294.1

-

% Sponsorship & Advertising 222.6

203.1

10

%

(0.5)

222.1

9

% Other and Eliminations (8.2)

(18.2)

*

0.0

(8.2)

* Corporate (61.4)

(56.0)

(10)

%

0.0

(61.4)

(10)

%

$





716.2

$





589.7

21

%

$





8.2

$





724.4

23

%



* Percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SIX MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions)



6 Months

2024 Reported

6 Months

2023 Reported

Growth

6 Months 2024

Currency Impacts

6 Months 2024

Constant Currency

Growth at

Constant Currency Revenue





















Concerts $



7,866.4

$



6,914.5

14

%

$



35.4

$



7,901.8

14

% Ticketing 1,453.9

1,387.1

5

%

3.0

1,456.9

5

% Sponsorship & Advertising 523.5

473.0

11

%

(2.5)

521.0

10

% Other and Eliminations (20.9)

(16.5)

*

0.0

(20.9)

*

$



9,822.9

$



8,758.1

12

%

$



35.9

$



9,858.8

13

%























Consolidated Operating Income $





429.3

$





529.1

(19)

%

$



21.4

$





450.7

(15)

%























Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



















Concerts $





273.8

$





168.9

62

%

$



15.7

$





289.5

71

% Ticketing 576.6

563.7

2

%

2.5

579.1

3

% Sponsorship & Advertising 352.6

298.7

18

%

0.6

353.2

18

% Other and Eliminations (15.4)

(26.1)

*

0.1

(15.3)

* Corporate (104.0)

(95.8)

(9)

%

0.0

(104.0)

(9

%)

$



1,083.6

$





909.4

19

%

$



18.9

$



1,102.5

21

%



* Percentages are not meaningful

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Operating Income (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q2 2024 Q2 2023

6 Months 2024 6 Months 2023

(in millions) Adjusted Operating Income $







716.2 $







589.7

$







1,083.6 $









909.4 Acquisition expenses (30.0) 24.8

0.6 38.2 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 21.2 21.2

45.2 41.6 Depreciation and amortization 137.7 136.5

270.3 251.7 Gain on sale of operating assets (0.8) (7.0)

(1.4) (6.5) Astroworld estimated loss contingencies 94.0 -

279.9 - Stock-based compensation expense 28.3 27.8

59.7 55.3 Operating income $







465.8 $







386.4

$









429.3 $









529.1

KEY OPERATING METRICS (unaudited)



Q2 2024

Q2 2023

6 Months 2024

6 Months 2023

(in thousands except estimated events) Concerts (1)













Estimated events:













North America (2) 9,990

8,111

17,167

14,420 International 4,688

4,130

8,714

7,726 Total estimated events 14,678

12,241

25,881

22,146 Estimated fans:













North America (2) 23,187

18,474

34,078

26,131 International 15,706

18,599

27,744

29,842 Total estimated fans 38,893

37,073

61,822

55,973 Ticketing (3)













Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets 78,470

78,879

155,048

151,145 Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets 75,125

71,236

153,557

144,436 Total estimated tickets sold 153,595

150,115

308,605

295,581



_________



(1)

Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter. (2)

North America refers to our events and fans within the United States and Canada. (3)

The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This metric includes primary tickets sold during the year regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing which are reported when the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients' box offices, along with tickets sold on our "do it yourself" platform. These ticketing metrics are net of any refunds requested and any cancellations that occurred during the period and up to the time of reporting of these consolidated financial statements.

Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (unaudited; $ in millions)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow -

Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ in millions) Q2 2024

Q2 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $







412.1

$







491.0 Add: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 92.7

34.7 Add: Changes in accrued liabilities for Astroworld estimated loss contingencies 94.0

- Free cash flow from earnings $







598.8

$







525.7 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (27.1)

(36.1)





Distributions to noncontrolling interests (115.7)

(82.7) Free cash flow - adjusted $







456.0

$







406.9







Net cash used in investing activities $







(263.7)

$







(239.4)







Net cash used in financing activities $







(164.6)

$







(152.2)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow - Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities ($ in millions) 6 Months 2024

6 Months 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $







1,401.0

$







1,646.8 Add: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (824.7)

(867.6) Add: Changes in accrued liabilities for Astroworld estimated loss contingencies 279.9

- Free cash flow from earnings $







856.2

$







779.2 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (49.6)

(44.7)





Distributions to noncontrolling interests (171.9)

(137.6) Free cash flow - adjusted $







634.7

$







596.9







Net cash used in investing activities $







(434.4)

$







(299.2)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $







(643.0)

$









73.5

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents ($ in millions) June 30,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $











6,398.7 Client cash (1,305.9) Deferred revenue - event-related (4,121.4) Accrued artist fees (356.1) Collections on behalf of others (105.3) Prepaid expenses - event-related 1,180.5 Free cash $











1,690.5

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release, including the Supplemental Information that follows, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding expected adjusted operating income growth in 2024 and preparations for a very busy 2025; no signs of concerts slowdown with key metrics pointing to another record year in 2024; current Venue Nation plans to open 14 major venues globally in 2024/25; the positioning of the company's ticketing and sponsorship businesses for ongoing growth; expected Venue Nation fans in 2024; expected growth in Live Nation amphitheater average per fan spending in 2024; the expected strength of onsale activity in the fourth quarter of 2024 relating to 2025 stadium shows, which is anticipated to drive 2024 operating income and adjusted operating income growth; currently expected growth in onsite sponsorship in 2024; full-year margin expectations for the company's Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship segments; performance expectations for newly revamped Northwell at Jones Beach amphitheater; estimated capital expenditures in 2024; anticipated adjusted operating income to free cash flow-adjusted conversion in 2024; expectations for remaining Astroworld settlements; expected accretion of noncontrolling interests growth, depreciation and amortization, and interest and taxes growth in 2024; the projected impact of foreign exchange rates on revenue, operating income, and adjusted operating income for 2024, with a larger impact to net income expected; and expected 2024 share count.

Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss),

or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as operating income (loss) before certain acquisition expenses (including ongoing legal costs stemming from the Ticketmaster merger, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, and stock-based compensation expense. We also exclude from AOI the impact of estimated or realized liabilities for settlements or damages arising out of the Astroworld matter that exceed our estimated insurance recovery, due to the significant and non-recurring nature of the matter. Ongoing legal costs associated with defense of these claims, such as attorney fees, are not excluded from AOI. We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

AOI margin

is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate by dividing AOI by revenue. We use AOI margin to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI margin assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI margin is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI margin as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI margin should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss) margin, and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI margin as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency

is a non-GAAP financial measure when applied to a GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow - Adjusted, or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash

is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

(in thousands) ASSETS





Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $







6,398,722

$







6,231,866

Accounts receivable, less allowance of $81,039 and $82,350, respectively 2,464,042

2,069,054

Prepaid expenses 1,671,514

1,147,581

Restricted cash 10,818

7,090

Other current assets 139,037

122,163 Total current assets 10,684,133

9,577,754 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,235,526

2,101,463 Operating lease assets 1,587,875

1,606,389 Intangible assets







Definite-lived intangible assets, net 1,094,666

1,161,621

Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net 380,847

377,349 Goodwill 2,664,149

2,691,466 Long-term advances 646,603

623,154 Other long-term assets 1,160,185

934,849 Total assets $





20,453,984

$





19,074,045 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities







Accounts payable, client accounts $







1,856,443

$







1,866,864

Accounts payable 250,917

267,493

Accrued expenses 3,358,819

3,006,281

Deferred revenue 4,798,752

3,398,028

Current portion of long-term debt, net 1,137,272

1,134,386

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 171,907

158,421

Other current liabilities 53,039

128,430 Total current liabilities 11,627,149

9,959,903 Long-term debt, net 5,080,802

5,459,026 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,641,325

1,686,091 Other long-term liabilities 546,636

488,159 Commitments and contingent liabilities





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,007,099

893,709 Stockholders' equity







Common stock 2,307

2,298

Additional paid-in capital 2,240,759

2,367,918

Accumulated deficit (2,156,712)

(2,407,949)

Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865)

(6,865)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (122,756)

27,450 Total Live Nation stockholders' equity (43,267)

(17,148) Noncontrolling interests 594,240

604,305 Total equity 550,973

587,157 Total liabilities and equity $





20,453,984

$





19,074,045

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $





6,023,416

$





5,630,723

$





9,822,945

$





8,758,113 Operating expenses:













Direct operating expenses 4,408,209

4,164,778

7,054,666

6,280,367 Selling, general and administrative expenses 926,222

868,595

1,907,781

1,558,916 Depreciation and amortization 137,729

136,514

270,323

251,699 Gain on disposal of operating assets (779)

(7,013)

(1,430)

(6,509) Corporate expenses 86,216

81,478

162,293

144,493 Operating income 465,819

386,371

429,312

529,147 Interest expense 79,970

81,995

160,661

171,210 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

-

-

18,366 Interest income (44,425)

(56,452)

(87,682)

(96,765) Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (5,376)

(5,558)

(5,460)

(9,665) Other expense (income), net (20,742)

(6,599)

(97,796)

4,984 Income before income taxes 456,392

372,985

459,589

441,017 Income tax expense 80,164

41,648

115,578

65,488 Net income 376,228

331,337

344,011

375,529 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 78,258

37,655

92,774

85,016 Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $







297,970

$







293,682

$







251,237

$







290,513















Basic net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $









1.05

$









1.04

$









0.52

$









0.78 Diluted net income per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $









1.03

$









1.02

$









0.51

$









0.78















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 229,921,527

228,536,179

229,696,356

228,350,537 Diluted 245,002,995

243,660,186

232,024,314

230,490,937































Reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation:







Net income attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $







297,970

$







293,682

$







251,237

$







290,513 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (57,325)

(56,621)

(132,435)

(111,554) Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation-basic $







240,645

$







237,061

$







118,802

$







178,959 Convertible debt interest, net of tax 10,790

10,804

-

- Net income available to common stockholders of Live Nation-diluted $







251,435

$







247,865

$







118,802

$







178,959

















LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

(in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $









344,011

$









375,529 Reconciling items:





Depreciation 146,168

127,670 Amortization 124,155

124,029 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 45,241

41,597 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (6,078)

5,430 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 7,881

8,949 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

18,366 Stock-based compensation expense 59,738

55,333 Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration (28,573)

20,100 Gain on mark-to-market of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates (100,153)

(26,408) Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 5,671

9,019 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable (9,806)

20,120 Other, net (11,972)

(512) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:





Increase in accounts receivable (436,458)

(395,516) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (646,147)

(836,672) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 391,059

298,718 Increase in deferred revenue 1,516,217

1,801,097 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,400,954

1,646,849 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Advances of notes receivable (75,973)

(118,973) Collections of notes receivable 21,290

8,286 Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates (30,593)

(26,336) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (333,689)

(202,531) Cash acquired from (paid for) acquisitions, net of cash paid (acquired) (17,579)

69,359 Purchases of intangible assets (5,390)

(35,088) Other, net 7,529

6,077 Net cash used in investing activities (434,405)

(299,206) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 886

986,766 Payments on long-term debt (377,132)

(614,030) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 28

14,716 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (171,908)

(137,609) Purchases of noncontrolling interests, net (47,980)

(88,239) Payments for capped call transactions -

(75,500) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,819

4,999 Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (38,551)

(8,464) Payments for deferred and contingent consideration (20,390)

(9,440) Other, net (748)

315 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (642,976)

73,514 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (152,989)

103,111 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 170,584

1,524,268 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 6,238,956

5,612,374 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $









6,409,540

$









7,136,642

