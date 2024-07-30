Terex Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sales of $1.4 billion, consistent with prior year

Income from operations of $193 million, up 22% sequentially

Operating margin of 14.0%, improved 180 bps sequentially

per share of $2.08, Adjusted EPS of $2.16

Return on invested capital of 25.9% Full-year adjusted EPS outlook of $7.15 to $7.45 NORWALK, Conn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX ), a global of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms, today announced its results for the second quarter 2024. CEO Commentary "The Terex team continues to perform at a high level and demonstrated strong execution in the second quarter," said Simon Meester, Terex President and Chief Executive Officer. "The recently announced agreement to purchase Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") strengthens our portfolio and leverages our operating system to drive sustainable, accelerated long-term growth. ESG will add a non-cyclical, financially accretive, and market-leading business to Terex's portfolio with tangible synergies in the fast-growing waste and recycling end market. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024." Second

Quarter Operational and Financial Highlights

Net sales of $1.4 billion were consistent with the second quarter of 2023. Continued strong demand for Genie products in North America was offset by lower end-market demand in Europe, primarily impacting our materials processing business.

Income from operations was $193.1 million, or 14.0% of net sales, compared to $209.9 million, or 15.0% of net sales, during the prior year. The year-over-year change was primarily due to unfavorable mix as well as a prior year facility sale gain.

Income from continuing operations was $140.7 million, or $2.08 per share, compared to $159.8 million, or $2.35 per share, in the second quarter of 2023. Income from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2024 included a net unfavorable impact of $4.6 million of one-time items primarily related to accelerated stock vesting / severance expense, deal related costs, and mark-to-market losses recorded on equity investments. Excluding these items, EPS was $2.16. Return on invested capital of 25.9% continues to significantly exceed our cost of capital. Business Segment Review Materials Processing

Net sales of $498.6 million were down 14%, or $78.8 million, year-over-year, primarily driven by lower end-market demand across certain product lines and geographies as well as inventory rebalancing at our dealers. Income from operations was $77.0 million, or 15.4% of net sales, compared to $98.2 million, or 17.0% of net sales, in the prior year. The change was primarily due to lower sales volume and unfavorable product mix, partially offset by cost discipline. Aerial Work Platforms

Net sales of $881.8 million were up 6.9%, or $56.9 million, year-over-year. The increase was primarily driven by healthy demand for aerial work platforms and telehandlers in North America. Income from operations of $133.8 million, or 15.2% of net sales, was comparable to $133.6 million, or 16.2% of net sales, in the prior year as incremental profit achieved on higher sales volume was offset by Monterrey start-up inefficiencies and a prior year facility sale gain. Strong Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had liquidity (cash and availability under our revolving line of credit) of $879 million and net leverage of 0.5x.

Terex deployed $24 million for capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2024 to support business growth. Through July 29, 2024, Terex has returned $50 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. CFO Com mentary Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said "We are proud of our financial results with operating margins of 14%. We expect our full-year adjusted EPS outlook to be in the range of $7.15 to $7.45, with a second year of adjusted EPS over $7.00 per share. Our strong balance sheet and expected free cash flow generation of $325 - $375 million continues to provide significant capacity to fuel our strategic growth initiatives, including the ESG acquisition, as well as return capital to shareholders." Full-Year 2024 Outlook

(in millions, except per share data)

Terex Outlook (1) PREVIOUS Outlook UPDATED Outlook Adjusted Net Sales $5,200 - $5,400 $5,100 - $5,300 Operating Margin 12.8% - 13.1% 12.9% - 13.2% Interest / Other Expense ~$65 ~$55 Tax Rate ~22% ~21% EPS $6.95 - $7.35 $7.15 - $7.45 Share Count ~68 ~68 Depreciation / Amortization ~$65 ~$65 Free Cash Flow (2) $325 - $375 $325 - $375 Corp & Other OP ~($85) ~($70)

Segment Outlook (1) PREVIOUS Outlook UPDATED Outlook Adjusted Net Sales Operating

Margin Net Sales Operating

Margin Materials Processing $2,200 - $2,300 15.6% - 15.9% $1,950 - $2,050 15.1% - 15.4% Aerial Work

Platforms $3,000 - $3,100 13.5% - 13.8% $3,150 - $3,250 13.7% - 14.0%

(1) Excludes the impact of the

ESG acquisition, future acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring and other unusual items (2) Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets: ~$145 million

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Items

Results of operations reflect continuing operations. All per share amounts are on a fully diluted basis.

A comprehensive review of the quarterly financial performance is contained in the presentation that will accompany the Company's earnings conference call.

In this press release, Terex refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies.

Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional analytical tools which are useful in evaluating our operating results and the ongoing performance of our underlying businesses because they (i) provide meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding impact of one-time items and other items affecting comparability between periods, (ii) permit investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our core operating performance across periods, and (iii) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating our financial results.



The Glossary at the end of this press release contains further details about this subject.

Conference call

The Company has scheduled a conference call to review the financial results on Wednesday, July

31, 2024 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Simon A. Meester, President and CEO, and Julie Beck, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. A simultaneous webcast of this call can be accessed at . Participants are encouraged

to access the call 15 minutes prior to the starting time. The call will also be archived in the Event Archive at .



About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management, and construction applications.

Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide.

We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support. We report our business in the following segments: (i) Materials Processing and (ii) Aerial Work Platforms.

TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 1,381.7

$ 1,403.1

$ 2,674.2

$ 2,638.8 Cost of goods sold

(1,053.3)



(1,060.2)



(2,048.5)



(2,017.2) Gross profit

328.4



342.9



625.7



621.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses

(135.3)



(133.0)



(274.3)



(264.0) Income (loss) from operations

193.1



209.9



351.4



357.6 Other income (expense)





















Interest income

2.0



1.1



5.6



3.1 Interest expense

(15.6)



(15.4)



(30.6)



(30.3) Other income (expense) – net

(5.4)



(3.8)



(15.8)



(5.4) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

174.1



191.8



310.6



325.0 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(33.4)



(32.0)



(61.4)



(55.3) Income (loss) from continuing operations

140.7



159.8



249.2



269.7 Gain (loss) on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax

-



(0.4)



-



2.3 Net income (loss) $ 140.7

$ 159.4

$ 249.2

$ 272.0 Basic earnings (loss) per Share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2.09

$ 2.36

$ 3.71

$ 3.98 Gain (loss) on disposition of discontinued operations – net of tax

-



-



-



0.04



Net income (loss)



$ 2.09

$ 2.36

$ 3.71

$ 4.02 Diluted earnings (loss) per Share:





















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2.08

$ 2.35

$ 3.68

$ 3.94 Gain (loss) on disposition of discontinued operations – net of tax

-



(0.01)



-



0.03



Net income (loss) $ 2.08

$ 2.34

$ 3.68

$ 3.97 Weighted average number of shares outstanding in per share calculation





















Basic

67.2



67.6



67.1



67.7 Diluted

67.7



68.1



67.8



68.5

TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited)

(in millions, except par value)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 319.3

$ 370.7 Other current assets

2,082.3



1,874.5 Total current assets

2,401.6



2,245.2 Non-current assets









Property, plant and equipment – net

574.5



569.8 Other non-current assets

803.4



800.5 Total non-current assets

1,377.9



1,370.3 Total assets $ 3,779.5

$ 3,615.5











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Current portion of long-term debt $ 3.4

$ 2.8 Other current liabilities

1,084.5



1,116.4 Total current liabilities

1,087.9



1,119.2 Non-current liabilities









Long-term debt, less current portion

662.2



620.4 Other non-current liabilities

205.5



203.6 Total non-current liabilities

867.7



824.0 Total liabilities

1,955.6



1,943.2











Total stockholders' equity

1,823.9



1,672.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,779.5

$ 3,615.5













TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in millions)







Six Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

Operating Activities







Net income (loss) $ 249.2

$ 272.0

Depreciation and amortization

30.0



24.9

Changes in operating assets and liabilities and non-cash charges

(246.6)



(167.1)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

32.6



129.8

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures

(59.2)



(39.1)

Other investing activities, net

7.9



18.1

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(51.3)



(21.0)

Financing Activities











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(22.4)



(119.0)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(10.3)



3.8

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(51.4)



(6.4)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

370.7



304.1

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 319.3

$ 297.7

















TEREX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT RESULTS DISCLOSURE (unaudited) (in millions)



Q2

Year to Date

2024 2023

2024 2023





% of



% of





% of



% of Net

Sales Net

Sales

Net

Sales Net

Sales Consolidated

























Net sales $ 1,381.7

$ 1,403.1



$ 2,674.2

$ 2,638.8

Income from operations $ 193.1 14.0

% $ 209.9 15.0

%

$ 351.4 13.1

% $ 357.6 13.6

%



























MP

























Net sales $ 498.6

$ 577.4



$ 1,018.6

$ 1,131.2

Income from operations $ 77.0 15.4

% $ 98.2 17.0

%

$ 149.1 14.6

% $ 183.5 16.2

%



























AWP

























Net sales $ 881.8

$ 824.9



$ 1,654.5

$ 1,510.8

Income from operations $ 133.8 15.2

% $ 133.6 16.2

%

$ 241.1 14.6

% $ 216.7 14.3

%



























Corp and Other /

Eliminations

























Net sales $ 1.3

$ 0.8



$ 1.1

$ (3.2)

Loss from operations $ (17.7) * $ (21.9) *

$ (38.8) * $ (42.6) * * Not a meaningful percentage































GLOSSARY

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, Terex refers to various GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) and non-GAAP financial measures which management believes provides useful information to investors.

These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other companies.

In addition, the Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

Terex believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its underlying businesses.

Management of Terex uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to establish internal budgets and targets and to evaluate the Company's financial performance against such budgets and targets.

The amounts described below are unaudited, are reported in millions of U.S. dollars (except share data and percentages), and are as of or for the period ended June

30, 2024, unless otherwise indicated.

2024 Outlook

The Company's 2024 outlook for earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes the impact of the ESG acquisition, potential future acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring, and other unusual items. The Company is not able to reconcile this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the exact timing and impact of such items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's full-year 2024 GAAP financial results. This forward looking information provides guidance to investors about the Company's EPS expectations excluding unusual items that the Company does not believe is reflective of its ongoing operations.

Free Cash Flow

The Company calculates a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow.

The Company defines free cash flow as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets.

The Company believes that this measure of free cash flow provides management and investors further useful information on cash generation or use in our primary operations. The following table reconciles Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow (in millions):









Year Ending December 31, 2024

Outlook Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$















495.0 Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sale of capital assets





(145.0) Free cash flow (use)





$















350.0

Note: 2024 Outlook free cash flow represents the mid-point of the range



Net Leverage

The Company calculates a non-GAAP measure of net leverage.

The Company defines net leverage as Net Debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) EBITDA .

The Company believes that this measure reflects its ability to cover its net debt obligations with results from core operations.

Amounts described below are reported in millions, except net leverage.



June 30, 2024 Net Debt $















346.3 Divided by: LTM EBITDA 689.7 Net Leverage 0.5x



Debt & Net Debt

Debt is calculated using the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion plus debt from liabilities held for sale.

Net Debt is calculated as Debt less Cash and cash equivalents, including amounts in assets held for sale.

These measures aid in the evaluation of the Company's financial condition.







June 30, 2024 Long-term debt, less current portion



$













662.2 Current portion of long-term debt



3.4 Debt



665.6 Less: Cash and cash equivalents



(319.3) Net Debt



$













346.3



EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings, before interest, other non-operating income (loss), income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The Company calculates this by subtracting the following items from Net income (loss): (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations- net of tax; and (Income) loss from discontinued operations – net of tax.

Then adds the Provision for (benefit from) income taxes; Interest & Other (Income) Expense; the Depreciation and Amortization amounts reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows less amortization of debt issuance costs that are recorded in Interest expense.

The Company believes that disclosure of EBITDA will be helpful to those reviewing its performance, as EBITDA provides information on its ability to meet debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements, and is also an indicator of profitability.







LTM Ended June 30, 2024 Net income (loss)



$













495.3 (Gain) loss on disposition of discontinued operations - net of tax



1.0 Income (loss) from continuing operations



496.3 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



69.0 Interest & Other (Income) Expense



65.0 Income (loss) from operations



630.3 Depreciation



57.0 Amortization



4.4 Non-Cash Interest Costs



(2.0) EBITDA



$













689.7



ROIC

ROIC and other Non-GAAP Measures (as calculated below) assist in showing how effectively we utilize capital invested in our operations.

ROIC is determined by dividing the sum of NOPAT for each of the previous four quarters by the average of Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders' equity for the previous five quarters.

NOPAT for each quarter is calculated by multiplying Income (loss) from operations by one minus the annualized effective tax rate as adjusted.

Debt is calculated using amounts for Current portion of long-term debt plus Long-term debt, less current portion.

We calculate ROIC using the last four quarters'

NOPAT as this represents the most recent 12-month period at any given point of determination.

In order for the denominator of the ROIC ratio to properly match the operational period reflected in the numerator, we include the average of five quarters' ending balance sheet amounts so that the denominator includes the average of the opening through ending balances (on a quarterly basis) thereby providing, over the same time period as the numerator, four quarters of average invested capital.

In the calculation of ROIC, we adjust the annualized effective tax rate to reflect management's expectation of the full-year effective tax rate and amortize the one-time tax benefit derived from recording of a deferred tax asset in relation to our Swiss operations in 2023 to create a measure that is more useful to understanding our operating results and the ongoing performance of our underlying business as shown in the tables below. Our management and Board of Directors use ROIC as one measure to assess operational performance, including in connection with certain compensation programs.

We use ROIC as a metric because we believe it measures how effectively we invest our capital and provides a better measure to compare ourselves to peer companies to assist in assessing how we drive operational improvement.

We believe ROIC measures return on the amount of capital invested in our businesses and is an accurate and descriptive measure of our performance.

We also believe adding Debt less Cash and cash equivalents to Stockholders' equity provides a better comparison across similar businesses regarding total capitalization, and ROIC highlights the level of value creation as a percentage of capital invested.

As the tables below show, our ROIC at June

30, 2024 was 25.9%.

Q2 2024

Amounts described below are reported in millions, except for the annualized effective tax rate as adjusted.

Amounts are as of and for the three months ended for the periods referenced in the tables below.



Jun '24 Mar '24 Dec '23 Sep '23 Jun '23 Annualized effective tax rate as adjusted(1) 19.1

% 19.1

% 18.2

% 18.2

%

Income (loss) from operations $



193.1 $



158.3 $



115.7 $



163.2

Multiplied by: 1 minus annualized effective tax rate 80.9

% 80.9

% 81.8

% 81.8

%

Net operating income (loss) after tax $



156.2 $



128.1 $



94.6 $



133.5

Debt $



665.6 $



724.1 $



623.2 $



708.7 $



736.7 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (319.3) (364.9) (370.7) (352.3) (297.7) Debt less Cash and cash equivalents 346.3 359.2 252.5 356.4 439.0 Stockholders' equity 1,823.9 1,731.9 1,672.3 1,496.2 1,432.2 Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus

Stockholders' equity $

2,170.2 $

2,091.1 $

1,924.8 $

1,852.6 $



1,871.2

(1) The annualized effective tax rate for each 2023 period represents the adjusted full-year 2023 effective tax rate.

June 30, 2024 ROIC 25.9

% NOPAT as adjusted (last 4 quarters) $





512.4 Average Debt less Cash and cash equivalents plus Stockholders'

equity (5 quarters) $



1,982.0









Six Months Ended June

30, 2024 Income (loss) from

continuing operations

before income taxes (Provision for)

benefit from

income taxes Income tax

rate Reconciliation of annualized effective tax rate:





As reported $













310.6 $







(61.4) 19.8

% Effect of adjustments:







Tax related to full-year effective tax rate expectation - (3.7)



Tax related to Swiss deferred tax asset - 5.8

As adjusted $













310.6 $







(59.3) 19.1

%



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Q2 2024



Q2 2024 GAAP Accelerated

Vesting /

Severance Deal

Related Mark-to-

Market Q2 2024 Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Net Sales $ 1,381.7 – – – $ 1,381.7 Gross Profit

328.4 0.2 – –

328.6 % of Sales

23.8

%







23.8

% SG&A

(135.3) 2.0 – –

(133.3) % of Sales

(9.8

%)







(9.6

%) Income (Loss) from Operations

193.1 2.2 – –

195.3 Operating Margin

14.0

%







14.1

% Net Interest (Expense)

(13.6) – – –

(13.6) Other (Expense)

(5.4) – 2.3 1.4

(1.7) Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before

Taxes

174.1 2.2 2.3 1.4

180.0 Benefit from (Provision for) Income

Taxes

(33.4) (0.5) (0.5) (0.3)

(34.7) Effective Tax Rate

(19.2

%)







(19.3

%) Income (Loss) from Continuing

Operations $ 140.7 1.7 1.8 1.1 $ 145.3 Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 2.08 0.03 0.03 0.02 $ 2.16

















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation: YTD Q2 2024



YTD Q2 2024 GAAP Accelerated

Vesting /

Severance Deal

Related Mark-to

-Market YTD Q2 2024 Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Net Sales $ 2,674.2 – – – $ 2,674.2 Gross Profit

625.7 0.2 – –

625.9 % of Sales

23.4

%







23.4

% SG&A

(274.3) 6.2 – –

(268.1) % of Sales

(10.3

%)







(10.0

%) Income (Loss) from Operations

351.4 6.4 – –

357.8 Operating Margin

13.1

%







13.4

% Net Interest (Expense)

(25.0) – – –

(25.0) Other (Expense)

(15.8) – 2.3 8.8

(4.7) Income (Loss) from Cont. Ops. Before

Taxes

310.6 6.4 2.3 8.8

328.1 Benefit from (Provision for) Income

Taxes

(61.4) (1.0) (0.5) (2.1)

(65.0) Effective Tax Rate

(19.8

%)







(19.8

%) Income (Loss) from Continuing

Operations $ 249.2 5.4 1.8 6.7 $ 263.1 Earnings (Loss) per Share $ 3.68 0.08 0.03 0.10 $ 3.89

