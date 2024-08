Qorvo® Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENSBORO, N.C., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo® (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, today announced results for the Company's fiscal 2025 first quarter ended June 29, 2024.

Strategic Highlights

Grew quarterly revenue 36% year-over-year and exceeded mid-point of revenue guidance by $37 million Transitioned Beijing and Dezhou operations to Luxshare and integrated Anokiwave into Qorvo On a GAAP basis, revenue for Qorvo's fiscal 2025 first quarter was $887 million, gross margin was 37.5%, operating income was $4.6 million, and diluted earnings per share was $0.00. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 40.9%, operating income was $98.1 million, and diluted earnings per share was $0.87. Bob Bruggeworth, president and chief executive officer of Qorvo, said,“During the June quarter, we fully integrated Anokiwave into Qorvo, adding silicon beam-forming ICs and IF-RF conversion products. We are investing in technology leadership to broaden our market exposure and drive growth, and we are executing on cost and productivity initiatives to structurally enhance our gross margin.” Financial Commentary and Outlook Grant Brown, chief financial officer of Qorvo, said,“Qorvo exceeded the mid-point of June quarterly guidance for revenue, gross margin and EPS. For the September quarter, we expect sequential increases in revenue, gross margin and EPS. We are leveraging internal factories which are critical differentiators for each of our operating segments, while outsourcing to our robust foundry and OSAT partner network where we benefit from their scale and R&D investments.” Qorvo's current outlook for the September 2024 quarter is:

Quarterly revenue of approximately $1.025 billion, plus or minus $25 million

Non-GAAP gross margin between 46% and 47% Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.75 and $1.95

See "Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures" below. Qorvo's actual quarterly results may differ from these expectations and projections, and such differences may be material. Selected Financial Information The following tables set forth selected GAAP and non-GAAP financial information for Qorvo for the periods indicated. See the more detailed financial information for Qorvo, including reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial information, attached.

SELECTED GAAP RESULTS (In millions, except for percentages and EPS) (Unaudited) Q1 Fiscal 2025 Q4 Fiscal 2024 Q1 Fiscal 2024 Sequential Change Year-over-Year Change Revenue $ 886.7 $ 941.0 $ 651.2 $ (54.3 ) $ 235.5 Gross profit $ 332.3 $ 381.9 $ 229.1 $ (49.6 ) $ 103.2 Gross margin 37.5 % 40.6 % 35.2 % (3.1) ppt 2.3 ppt Operating expenses $ 327.7 $ 351.9 $ 277.2 $ (24.2 ) $ 50.5 Operating income (loss) $ 4.6 $ 30.0 $ (48.1 ) $ (25.4 ) $ 52.7 Net income (loss) $ 0.4 $ 2.7 $ (43.6 ) $ (2.3 ) $ 44.0 Weighted-average diluted shares 96.5 97.3 98.5 (0.8 ) (2.0 ) Diluted EPS $ 0.00 $ 0.03 $ (0.44 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.44 SELECTED NON-GAAP RESULTS (1) (In millions, except for percentages and EPS) (Unaudited) Q1 Fiscal 2025 Q4 Fiscal 2024 Q1 Fiscal 2024 Sequential Change Year-over-Year Change Revenue $ 886.7 $ 941.0 $ 651.2 $ (54.3 ) $ 235.5 Gross profit $ 362.7 $ 400.4 $ 279.5 $ (37.7 ) $ 83.2 Gross margin 40.9 % 42.5 % 42.9 % (1.6) ppt (2.0) ppt Operating expenses $ 264.5 $ 253.2 $ 232.7 $ 11.3 $ 31.8 Operating income $ 98.1 $ 147.2 $ 46.7 $ (49.1 ) $ 51.4 Net income $ 83.5 $ 135.5 $ 33.6 $ (52.0 ) $ 49.9 Weighted-average diluted shares 96.5 97.3 99.3 (0.8 ) (2.8 ) Diluted EPS $ 0.87 $ 1.39 $ 0.34 $ (0.52 ) $ 0.53

(1) Adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring-related charges, acquisition and integration-related costs, adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement, gain or loss on assets, other expense or income, gain or loss on investments, and an adjustment of income taxes.

SELECTED GAAP RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited) Q1 Fiscal 2025 Q4 Fiscal 2024 Q1 Fiscal 2024 Sequential Change Year-over-Year Change Revenue HPA $ 129.5 $ 164.6 $ 139.7 (21.3 )% (7.3 )% CSG 114.9 122.8 99.3 (6.4 )% 15.7 % ACG 642.3 653.6 412.2 (1.7 )% 55.8 % Total revenue $ 886.7 $ 941.0 $ 651.2 (5.8 )% 36.2 % Operating income (loss) HPA $ 4.9 $ 31.5 $ 24.0 (84.4 )% (79.6 )% CSG (19.5 ) (15.2 ) (20.2 ) (28.3 )% 3.5 % ACG 116.4 134.3 45.0 (13.3 )% 158.7 % All other (1) (97.2 ) (120.6 ) (96.9 ) 19.4 % (0.3 )% Total operating income (loss) $ 4.6 $ 30.0 $ (48.1 ) (84.7 )% 109.6 % Operating income (loss) as a % of revenue HPA 3.8 % 19.1 % 17.2 % (15.3) ppt (13.4) ppt CSG (17.0 ) (12.4 ) (20.3 ) (4.6) ppt 3.3 ppt ACG 18.1 20.5 10.9 (2.4) ppt 7.2 ppt Total operating income (loss) as a % of revenue 0.5 % 3.2 % (7.4 )% (2.7) ppt 7.9 ppt

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring-related charges, acquisition and integration-related costs, adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement, gain or loss on assets, other expense or income, and other miscellaneous corporate overhead expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains some or all of the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin, (iii) non-GAAP net income, (iv) non-GAAP net income per diluted share, (v) free cash flow, (vi) EBITDA, (vii) non-GAAP return on invested capital (ROIC), and (viii) net debt or positive net cash. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures is either adjusted from GAAP results to exclude certain expenses or derived from multiple GAAP measures, which are outlined in the“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables, attached, and the“Additional Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables, attached.

In managing Qorvo's business on a consolidated basis, management develops an annual operating plan, which is approved by our Board of Directors, using non-GAAP financial measures. In developing and monitoring performance against this plan, management considers the actual or potential impacts on these non-GAAP financial measures from actions taken to reduce costs with the goal of increasing gross margin and operating margin. In addition, management relies upon these non-GAAP financial measures to assess whether research and development efforts are at an appropriate level, and when making decisions about product spending, administrative budgets, and other operating expenses. Also, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and enable investors to analyze the results of operations in the same way as management. We have chosen to provide this supplemental information to enable investors to perform additional comparisons of our operating results, to assess our liquidity and capital position and to analyze financial performance excluding the effect of expenses unrelated to operations, and stock-based compensation expense, which may obscure trends in Qorvo's underlying performance.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures offer an additional view of Qorvo's operations that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of Qorvo's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting Qorvo's business. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our rationale for using these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as their impact on the presentation of Qorvo's operations, are outlined below:

Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin. Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin exclude amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring-related charges, adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement, and acquisition and integration-related costs. We believe that exclusion of these costs in presenting non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin facilitates a useful evaluation of our historical performance and projected costs and the potential for realizing cost efficiencies.

We view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities, determined at the time of an acquisition, rather than ongoing costs of operating Qorvo's business. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangible assets is a static expense, which is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Although we exclude the amortization of purchased intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

We believe that presentation of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin and other non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense assists management and investors in evaluating the period-over-period performance of Qorvo's ongoing operations because (i) the expenses are non-cash in nature, and (ii) although the size of the grants is within our control, the amount of expense varies depending on factors such as short-term fluctuations in stock price volatility and prevailing interest rates, which can be unrelated to the operational performance of Qorvo during the period in which the expense is incurred and generally are outside the control of management. Moreover, we believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense in presenting non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin and other non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to understand the impact of the expensing of stock-based compensation to Qorvo's gross profit and gross margins and other financial measures in comparison to prior periods. We also believe that the adjustments to profit and margin related to restructuring-related charges, adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement, and acquisition and integration-related costs do not constitute part of Qorvo's ongoing operations and therefore the exclusion of these items provides management and investors with better visibility into the actual costs required to generate revenues over time and facilitates a useful evaluation of our historical and projected performance. We believe disclosure of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin has economic substance because the excluded expenses do not represent continuing cash expenditures and, as described above, we have little control over the timing and amount of the expenses in question.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin. Non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition and integration-related costs, restructuring-related charges, adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement, (gain) loss on assets and certain other expense (income). We believe that presentation of a measure of operating expenses, operating income and operating margin that excludes amortization of intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense is useful to both management and investors for the same reasons as described above with respect to our use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin. We believe that acquisition and integration-related costs, restructuring-related charges, adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement, (gain) loss on assets and certain other expense (income) do not constitute part of Qorvo's ongoing operations and therefore, the exclusion of these costs provides management and investors with better visibility into the actual costs required to generate revenues over time and facilitates a useful evaluation of our historical and projected performance. We believe disclosure of non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin has economic substance because the excluded expenses are either unrelated to ongoing operations or do not represent current cash expenditures.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition and integration-related costs, restructuring-related charges, adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement, (gain) loss on assets, certain other expense (income), gain or loss on investments, and also reflect an adjustment of income taxes. The income tax adjustment primarily represents the use of research and development tax credit carryforwards, deferred tax expense (benefit) items not affecting taxes payable, adjustments related to the deemed and actual repatriation of historical foreign earnings, non-cash expense (benefit) related to uncertain tax positions and other items unrelated to the current fiscal year or that are not indicative of our ongoing business operations. We believe that presentation of measures of net income and net income per diluted share that exclude these items is useful to both management and investors for the reasons described above with respect to non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses, operating income and operating margin. We believe disclosure of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share has economic substance because the excluded expenses are either unrelated to ongoing operations or do not represent current cash expenditures.

Free cash flow. Qorvo defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities during the period minus property and equipment expenditures made during the period, and free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We use free cash flow as a supplemental financial measure in our evaluation of liquidity and financial strength. Management believes that this measure is useful as an indicator of our ability to service our debt, meet other payment obligations and make strategic investments. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our entire statement of cash flows.

EBITDA. Qorvo adjusts GAAP net income for interest expense, interest income, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and intangible amortization expense, stock-based compensation and other charges that are not representative of Qorvo's ongoing operations (including investment activity, acquisition-related costs and restructuring-related costs and adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement) when presenting EBITDA. Management believes that this measure is useful to evaluate our ongoing operations and as a general indicator of our operating cash flow (in conjunction with a cash flow statement which also includes among other items, changes in working capital and the effect of non-cash charges).

Non-GAAP ROIC. Return on invested capital (ROIC) is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides useful supplemental information for management and the investor by measuring the effectiveness of our operations' use of invested capital to generate profits. We use ROIC to track how much value we are creating for our shareholders. Non-GAAP ROIC is calculated by dividing annualized non-GAAP operating income, net of an adjustment for income taxes (as described above), by average invested capital. Average invested capital is calculated by subtracting the average of the beginning balance and the ending balance of equity plus net debt, less certain goodwill.

Net debt or positive net cash. Net debt or positive net cash is defined as unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments minus any borrowings under our credit facility and the principal balance of our senior unsecured notes. Management believes that net debt or positive net cash provides useful information regarding the level of Qorvo's indebtedness by reflecting cash and investments that could be used to repay debt.

Inventory days on hand. Inventory days on hand is defined as (a) average net inventory for the period, divided by (b) the result of non-GAAP cost of goods sold for the period divided by the number of days in the period.

Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Our earnings release contains forward-looking free cash flow, gross margin, income tax rate and diluted earnings per share. We provide these non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons (set forth above) that we provide them to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort due to variability and difficulty in making accurate projections for items that would be required to be included in the GAAP measures, such as stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, restructuring-related charges, gain or loss on assets, gain or loss on investments and the provision for income taxes, which could have a potentially significant impact on our future GAAP results.

Limitations of non-GAAP financial measures. The primary material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool compared to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are these non-GAAP financial measures (i) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry, and (ii) exclude financial information that some may consider important in evaluating our performance, thus limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool. We compensate for these limitations by providing full disclosure of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the corresponding GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, to enable investors to perform their own analysis of our gross profit and gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, net income per diluted share and net cash provided by operating activities. We further compensate for the limitations of our use of non-GAAP financial measures by presenting the corresponding GAAP measures more prominently.

QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Revenue $ 886,671 $ 651,164 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 554,367 422,094 Research and development 187,602 163,090 Selling, general and administrative 114,923 105,423 Other operating expense 25,173 8,693 Total costs and expenses 882,065 699,300 Operating income (loss) 4,606 (48,136 ) Interest expense (17,094 ) (17,261 ) Other income, net 11,765 13,716 Loss before income taxes (723 ) (51,681 ) Income tax benefit 1,137 8,101 Net income (loss) $ 414 $ (43,580 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.44 ) Weighted-average outstanding diluted shares 96,510 98,509





QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 4,606 $ 29,978 $ (48,136 ) Stock-based compensation expense 42,366 21,581 38,445 Amortization of intangible assets 30,474 31,187 30,872 Restructuring-related charges 19,574 55,535 22,736 Acquisition and integration-related costs 2,582 6,596 1,195 Adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement (2,586 ) (13,445 ) - Other expense 1,109 15,792 1,609 Non-GAAP operating income $ 98,125 $ 147,224 $ 46,721 GAAP net income (loss) $ 414 $ 2,735 $ (43,580 ) Stock-based compensation expense 42,366 21,581 38,445 Amortization of intangible assets 30,474 31,187 30,872 Restructuring-related charges 19,574 55,535 22,736 Acquisition and integration-related costs 2,582 6,596 1,195 Adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement (2,586 ) (13,445 ) - Other (income) expense (860 ) 10,662 (914 ) Loss (gain) on investments 2,499 1,805 (2,062 ) Adjustment of income taxes (10,939 ) 18,874 (13,114 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 83,524 $ 135,530 $ 33,578 GAAP weighted-average outstanding diluted shares 96,510 97,335 98,509 Dilutive stock-based awards - - 806 Non-GAAP weighted-average outstanding diluted shares 96,510 97,335 99,315 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.87 $ 1.39 $ 0.34

QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (in thousands, except percentages) June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 GAAP gross profit/margin $ 332,304 37.5 % $ 381,857 40.6 % $ 229,070 35.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 5,186 0.6 3,444 0.3 4,949 0.7 Amortization of intangible assets 25,827 2.9 26,031 2.8 26,489 4.1 Restructuring-related charges - - 1,212 0.1 18,955 2.9 Acquisition and integration-related costs 1,925 0.2 1,281 0.1 1 - Adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement (2,586 ) (0.3 ) (13,445 ) (1.4 ) - - Non-GAAP gross profit/margin $ 362,656 40.9 % $ 400,380 42.5 % $ 279,464 42.9 %





Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Operating Income June 29, 2024 (as a percentage of revenue) GAAP operating income 0.5 % Stock-based compensation expense 4.8 Amortization of intangible assets 3.5 Restructuring-related charges 2.2 Acquisition and integration-related costs 0.3 Adjustments related to a terminated capacity reservation agreement (0.3 ) Other expense 0.1 Non-GAAP operating income 11.1 %





Three Months Ended Free Cash Flow (1) June 29, 2024 (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 81.1 Purchases of property and equipment (38.2 ) Free cash flow $ 42.9

(1) Free Cash Flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities minus property and equipment expenditures.

QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 GAAP research and development expense $ 187,602 $ 179,883 $ 163,090 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 12,727 11,812 10,356 Acquisition and integration-related costs 2 1 1 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 174,873 $ 168,070 $ 152,733 Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 114,923 $ 93,107 $ 105,423 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 24,322 6,291 23,110 Amortization of intangible assets 4,647 5,156 4,383 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 85,954 $ 81,660 $ 77,930 Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 GAAP other operating expense $ 25,173 $ 78,889 $ 8,693 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 131 34 30 Restructuring-related charges 19,574 54,323 3,781 Acquisition and integration-related costs 655 5,314 1,193 Other expense 1,109 15,792 1,609 Non-GAAP other operating expense $ 3,704 $ 3,426 $ 2,080 Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 July 1, 2023 GAAP total operating expense $ 327,698 $ 351,879 $ 277,206 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 37,180 18,137 33,496 Amortization of intangible assets 4,647 5,156 4,383 Restructuring-related charges 19,574 54,323 3,781 Acquisition and integration-related costs 657 5,315 1,194 Other expense 1,109 15,792 1,609 Non-GAAP total operating expense $ 264,531 $ 253,156 $ 232,743

QORVO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 29, 2024 March 30, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,082,415 $ 1,029,258 Accounts receivable, net 424,601 412,960 Inventories 726,558 710,555 Other current assets 144,620 133,983 Assets of disposal group held for sale - 159,278 Total current assets 2,378,194 2,446,034 Property and equipment, net 866,836 870,982 Goodwill 2,533,457 2,534,601 Intangible assets, net 473,589 509,383 Long-term investments 25,716 23,252 Other non-current assets 169,507 170,383 Total assets $ 6,447,299 $ 6,554,635 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 604,408 $ 589,760 Current portion of long-term debt 411,853 438,740 Other current liabilities 200,283 113,215 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale - 88,372 Total current liabilities 1,216,544 1,230,087 Long-term debt 1,549,257 1,549,272 Other long-term liabilities 195,243 218,904 Total liabilities 2,961,044 2,998,263 Stockholders' equity 3,486,255 3,556,372 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,447,299 $ 6,554,635

