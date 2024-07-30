Denny’S Corporation Reports Results For Second Quarter 2024

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am very pleased that for the second quarter in a row Denny's outperformed BBI Family Dining same-restaurant sales, and Keke's continued to close the gap in Florida all while navigating a very competitive environment. We are also encouraged to see these trends continuing into July, which is being bolstered by our incremental advertising investments and the expansion of our third virtual brand. Additionally, we opened our second Keke's cafe in Tennessee, as well as completed our first remodel test at our highest volume Keke's corporate location. Despite these results and staying ahead of the competition, we know the overall industry is pressured and therefore we have updated our guidance accordingly and remain confident in our strategies and initiatives.”

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (1)



Total operating revenue was $115.9 million compared to $116.9 million for the prior year quarter.

Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** were (0.6%) compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2023, including (0.4%) at domestic franchised restaurants and (2.6%) at company restaurants.

Opened four restaurants, including one Keke's company location.

Operating income was $9.1 million compared to $14.9 million for the prior year quarter.

Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $30.8 million, or 50.0% of franchise and license revenue, and Adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $7.2 million, or 13.2% of company restaurant sales.

Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income* and adjusted net income per share* were $6.9 million and $0.13, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA* was $20.3 million.

(1) Beginning fiscal 2024, the Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP measures. Please see the definitions, explanations, and reconciliations further in this release.



Second Quarter 2024 Results



Franchise and license revenue was $61.6 million compared to $62.0 million for the prior year quarter. This change was driven by decreases in franchise occupancy revenue and franchise sales, partially offset by an increase in franchise advertising revenue primarily related to higher local advertising co-op contributions for the current quarter.

Company restaurant sales were $54.3 million compared to $54.9 million for the prior year quarter primarily driven by a decrease in same-restaurant sales, partially offset by three additional Keke's equivalent units for the current quarter.

Adjusted franchise operating margin* was $30.8 million, or 50.0% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $31.6 million, or 50.9% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily driven by the impact of lower sales on royalty and advertising revenues and lease terminations.

Adjusted company restaurant operating margin* was $7.2 million, or 13.2% of company restaurant sales, compared to $8.5 million, or 15.4% for the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to a decrease in same-restaurant sales and increases in marketing and general liability insurance costs for the current quarter.

Total general and administrative expenses were $20.5 million compared to $20.2 million in the prior year quarter. This change was primarily due to an increase in corporate administration expense.

The provision for income taxes was $1.2 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 25.1% for the current quarter.

Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. Adjusted net income* per share was $0.13.

The Company ended the quarter with $267.4 million of total debt outstanding, including $257.5 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Capital Allocation

The Company invested $5.0 million in cash capital expenditures, primarily related to Keke's development.

During the quarter, the Company allocated $4.7 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $91.0 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The following full year 2024 expectations reflect management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially.



Denny's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales** between (1%) and 1% (vs. between 0% and 3%).

Consolidated restaurant openings of 30 to 40 (vs. 40 to 50), including 12 to 16 new Keke's restaurants, with a consolidated net decline of 20 to 30 (vs. 10 to 20).

Commodity inflation between 0% and 2%.

Labor inflation between 3% and 4% (vs. between 4% and 5%).

Total general and administrative expenses between $82 million and $85 million (vs. between $83 million and $86 million), including approximately $11 million (vs. $12 million) related to share-based compensation expense which does not impact Adjusted EBITDA*. Adjusted EBITDA* between $83 million and $87 million (vs. between $87 million and $91 million).

* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the tables below. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimate set forth above to its most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimate is not provided.

** Same-restaurant sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, initial and other fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-restaurant sales and domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny's Corporation is one of America's largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of June 26, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,603 restaurants, 1,528 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 75 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny's brand and the Keke's brand. As of June 26, 2024, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,541 global restaurants, 1,477 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 64 of which were company operated. As of June 26, 2024, the Keke's brand consisted of 62 restaurants, 51 of which were franchised restaurants and 11 of which were company operated.

Non-GAAP Definition Changes

The Company has evolved its definition of non-GAAP financial measures starting in fiscal 2024 to provide more clarity and comparability relative to peers. Denny's Corporation management uses certain non-GAAP measures in analyzing operating performance and believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors and analysts with information that is beneficial to gaining an understanding of the Company's financial results. Non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The Company will begin excluding legal settlement expenses, pre-opening expenses, and other items management does not consider in the evaluation of its ongoing core operating performance from adjusted operating margin*, adjusted net income*, adjusted net income per share*, and adjusted EBITDA*. In addition, the Company will no longer deduct cash payments for restructuring and exit costs, or cash payments for share-based compensation from adjusted EBITDA*. Lastly, the Company will transition to utilizing GAAP cash flows included in its SEC filed documents in lieu of a non-GAAP financial measure.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures are included in the tables of this press release and a recast of historical non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the Company's website, or its most recent investor presentation.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny's Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“intend”,“plan”,“hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants and support personnel; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from its acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company's operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company's SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management's Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2023 (and in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).