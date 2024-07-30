Digital Summit Washington D.C. Will Leave Marketers With Cutting-Edge Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Summit Washington D.C. July 31 - Aug 1, 2024

Digital Summit is bringing its highly anticipated featuring marketing experts from the nation's top brands on July 31-August 1, 2024.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Summit , the premier gathering of marketing professionals and thought leaders, is bringing its highly anticipated conference to the nation's capital from July 31-August 1, 2024 at the Walter E. Washington Center. This two-day event will offer attendees a unique opportunity to gain actionable insights and learn from industry experts on the latest trends and strategies in digital marketing.

Event Highlights:

1 Speakers : Digital Summit D.C. boasts a lineup of over 40 speakers, including leaders from top brands such as Google, LinkedIn, Hubspot, CNN, National Geographic and Meta. Attendees will have the chance to learn from the best in the industry, with sessions covering everything from content strategy and social media marketing to SEO and data analytics.

2 Sessions: Featuring 25+ timely sessions on topics like ROI-driven SEO, AI & ChatGPT, Conversion-Driven Data, Automated Journeys, and more.

3 Opportunities: The summit will provide unparalleled networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential clients. The event includes dedicated networking breaks, a cocktail reception, and a chance to meet the speakers.

4 Showcase: The event will feature an exhibitor area where attendees can explore the latest tools and technologies in digital marketing. This is an excellent opportunity for marketers to discover new solutions to enhance their marketing efforts.

"We are thrilled to bring Digital Summit to Washington, D.C.," said Kayal Rajendran, Content Director at Digital Summit. "This event is designed to equip marketers with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape. Whether you're looking to make better content, improve your social media presence, tackle the wave of generative AI platforms, or better understand your analytics, our sessions will provide you with the insights you can immediately put into practice.”

Registration and Additional Information:

Tickets for Digital Summit D.C. are available now. For more information about the event, speakers, and sessions, and to register, please visit .

About Digital Summit:

Digital Summit is a leading conference series that brings together marketing professionals from across the country to learn from top industry experts. With events held in major cities across the U.S., Digital Summit provides a platform for marketers to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Danielle Blanchette

Digital Summit

+1 352-333-6004

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube