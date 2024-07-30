100% Fiber-Optic Network Will Bring Multi-Gigabit Speeds To Zanesville, Ohio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDINBURG, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, operated by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (NASDAQ: SHEN ), announced plans to deploy next-generation, fiber-optic broadband services to approximately 13,800 homes and businesses in Zanesville, Ohio.

"The City of Zanesville is excited for the Glo Fiber expansion into our community. Reliable, high-speed internet is a vital tool in today's world, and this is a great opportunity to provide more fiber options to the residents, students, and businesses in our City," said Steve Beros, Assistant City Engineer of Zanesville.

Focus on Ohio, VA, WV, MD and PA

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel's 15,600-mile regional fiber network enable

Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including a growing list of communities in Ohio. In addition to high-speed internet,

Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

"Glo Fiber has expanded rapidly over the past five years, and we now pass over 275,000 homes and businesses with our leading-edge fiber-optic networks. We focus on providing outstanding customer service and exceptional network reliability, and we are very excited to expand our 100% fiber-optic network to additional communities in Ohio," said Shentel's Chief Operating Officer, Ed McKay.

As a leading broadband internet provider, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to competitors:



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts Prompt local customer service

To learn more about

for residential service



and

for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN ). With services now available to over 275,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to customers in seven contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with approximately 15,600 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

