American Parents' Voices Shout Down Big Tech Money

Erich Mische is the executive director of SAVE - Awareness Voices of Education in Bloomington, MN.

Today, a bipartisan U.S. Senate Super Majority passed the Kids Safety and Privacy Act, a comprehensive congressional action to keep youth safe online.

- SAVE Executive Director Erich MischeBLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It was a historic moment on the floor of the U.S. Senate today as a bipartisan Super Majority passed the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act (KOSPA ) by a vote of 91 to 3.SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education Executive Director Erich Mische was in the U.S. Senate Chamber when the last“Aye” vote was cast to pass the bill and send it to the U.S. House of Representatives.“The collective voices of parents, whose children's mental health has been damaged and their lives endangered by increases in suicidal ideation and suicide because of the harms of social media, shouted down the big-money voice of Big Tech today,” Mische said.“This historic vote is a rebuke of Big Tech's business practices, which prey on the vulnerability of youth to increase its profit. It's also a reminder that ensuring youth have access to social media and keeping them safe online are not mutually exclusive,” Mische said.“Today's vote is Parents 1, Big Tech 0, and up next is the U.S. House. We are committed to working with a broad, bipartisan coalition to keep this winning streak for parents – and their children – alive.”The Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act passed by the U.S. Senate today combines the Kids Online Safety Act and the Children's and Teens Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA 2.0, making it the most comprehensive congressional action in decades to protect America's youth from the harms of social media.

