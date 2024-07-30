View TV Unveils View TV Studios: Game-Changing FAST Channel Venture For Content Owners & Brands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Don CardoneLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- View TV is excited to announce the launch of View TV Studios , a groundbreaking managed service business designed to empower content owners by providing a joint venture opportunity for creating channels and distributing their content as a FAST Channel or AVOD catalogue.This service is ideal for content owners who lack the resources to create, market, and distribute their own FAST Channels or content across the industry.Unlike other joint venture FAST partners such as Cineverse, FAST Channels TV, and SoFAST, View TV Studios offers a fully-curated broadcast-grade FAST Channel with a 66/33 revenue share in favor of the content owner and an exclusive guaranteed 28-day consumer viewer launch, multiples higher than other providers who are only enable to provide a tenth of the gross revenues.Key Features of View TV Studios:. Revenue Share: View TV Studios provides two-thirds of the revenues to content owners, ensuring a significant return on investment.. Ad Fill and Revenue Dashboard: With 100% ad fill and a live revenues dashboard, content owners can track their earnings in real-time.. Brand Integration: View TV Studios can either use the content or consumer brand for the channel or integrate content libraries into channels built around established consumer brands, accelerating audience growth through brand association.. Comprehensive Marketing: All channels are marketed directly across CTV platforms, through an extensive social media influencer network, and via traditional marketing efforts to maximize audience reach and returns on content libraries.View TV offers a complete private cloud technology stack for creating FAST Channels, with direct ad-fill partnerships and a consumer platform that gets channels in front of audiences within days, bypassing the tedious platform onboarding process other operators face.If your content library is not generating more than $20,000 per month, it's time to eliminate inefficiencies. Contact the View TV Studios team today via their website at .About View TV:View TV is a leading provider of innovative content distribution solutions, dedicated to helping content owners maximize their reach and revenue potential through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.

