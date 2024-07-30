(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai: HE Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, of Climate Change and Environment, chaired the second meeting of the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work in 2024, which reviewed the latest developments in municipal work at the national and GCC levels, and ways to boost the UAE's position on environmental performance index, among other topics.

The meeting is part of the Ministry's continuous coordination and follow-up on activity of municipalities and concerned authorities in the country. It discussed topics related to the implementation of environmental work projects and initiatives to achieve sustainable economic and societal development.

During the meeting, HE Al Dahak praised the collaborative spirit of the Ministry, municipalities, and partners in achieving the Council's objectives, aligning with the UAE government's directives for environmental and societal sustainability.

Her Excellency said:“The UAE's sustained efforts, led by the Council, have cultivated a distinct approach to environmental and municipal work that we share with all other countries, particularly our Gulf neighbours. Our expertise in a wide range of environmental and municipal fields also help to contribute to the activation and implementation of many projects at a regional level. This was underscored by our recent call for intensified efforts to implement the GCC Joint Municipal Action Plan during our participation in the meeting of the GCC Committee of Ministers concerned with Municipal Affairs.”

HE added:“Looking ahead, we aim to leverage our expertise and strong collaborative spirit to realise all our goals across various vital areas and elevate the UAE's position and leadership on the Environmental Performance Index at the regional and global level. We are confident in creating thriving and sustainable communities in the UAE through sustainable practices, advanced technology, and innovative thinking, which requires enhanced cooperation, coordination and integration among all stakeholders.”

The meeting discussed various topics, including updates on the 'Unified Municipal Guides 2024', especially in the field of afforestation efforts and future plans to ensure their alignment with the UAE Green Business Toolkit. The meeting also discussed updates on the projects of the UAE Integrated Waste Management Agenda 2023-2026.

The discussions covered the key outcomes of recent Gulf-level meetings, and the requirements of coordinated efforts at the Gulf level in preparations for the participation of the Ministry and concerned authorities in the UAE in the Gulf Municipal Works Conference, which will be held in October 2024 in Saudi Arabia, and the decision to participate in the sixth edition of the Cooperation Council Award for Municipal Work during the years 2025-2026 under the theme, Best Practices in Sustainable Afforestation of Cities.

The meeting reviewed the designation of nine globally significant key biodiversity areas (KBA) in the UAE, approved by the 'Key Biodiversity Areas Secretariat', a global achievement unveiled by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in early June.

The meeting discussed the details of the project, which is a collaboration between the Ministry and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and includes involvement from other government and private sector authorities. The meeting underscored the importance of further developing these sites, thereby strengthening the UAE's global position in promoting biodiversity, protecting living creatures from extinction, and conserving nature.

The meeting analysed the results of the UAE's Environmental Performance Index (EPI). This globally competitive index, released every two years by Yale and Columbia Universities, assesses the current state of environmental sustainability of 180 countries.

The UAE has ranked first in the region, the Arab world, and the GCC in 2022 and 2024. Additionally, it topped the index globally in five environmental performance indicators. The meeting stressed the importance of taking specific actions to achieve objectives in crucial areas, including air quality, agriculture and water resources, marine life protection, fishing regulations, wastewater treatment, wastewater reuse, and net carbon fluxes.

These actions are essential for strengthening the UAE's regional leadership in the EPI, improving its global ranking, and achieving its climate and environmental sustainability goals across all sectors.

The second meeting was attended by HE Mohammad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the MoCCAE, HE Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director General of Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, HE Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, HE Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Al Ali, Director General of the Municipality of Umm Al Quwain, HE Munther bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah, HE Asila Abdullah Al Mualla, Director General of the Fujairah Environment Authority and HE Engineer Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Undersecretary for Sustainable Communities Sector at the MoCCAE, and Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHaP.

The meeting was also attended by HE Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at EAD, Engineer Othaibah Al-Qiydi, Director of Municipal Affairs Department at the MoCCAE, and Hajar Al Ketbi, Director of Government Communication Department at the MoCCAE, along with representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Department of Municipalities and Transport- Abu Dhabi, and Department of Municipal Affairs in Sharjah.