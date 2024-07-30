Chad's Largest News Website Back Online After Suspension

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

N'Djamena: Access to Chad's largest news has been reinstated after a four-day suspension, an organisation for Chadian online said Tuesday, hailing a victory for press freedom.

Tchadinfos, the leading news organisation in the Sahel country, went offline on Friday after it refused to comply with a request from former advisor to Chadian president Abakar Manany.

According to the Organisation for Online Media in Chad (AMET), Manany had demanded the website remove all articles written about him, which Tchadinfos rejected as they were "factual".

At the time of the suspension, the journalists' organisation denounced "serious attacks on press freedom and the freedom to inform", asking that an independent probe be launched into Manany and his "potential accomplices".

AMET lauded Tchadinfos coming back online.

"This decision was obtained thanks to the mobilisation of all the members of AMET, the international press and eminent personalities from intellectual circles," it added in a statement.

Manany did not respond to AFP requests for comment.

Tchadinfos runs a website as well as a radio station and a television channel in Chad.