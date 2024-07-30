Mygroup Joins WRAP Textiles 2030, Cementing Leadership In Textiles Recycling

(MENAFN- Pressat) MYGroup has become a signatory to the Textiles 2030 initiative as the company's 'ReFactory' team releases its first accessories ranges manufactured from textiles recovered and recycled at its recently opened factory in Hull.



Hull, East Yorkshire, for immediate release: MYGroup has become a signatory to the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP)'s Textiles2030 initiative, underscoring the company's commitment to driving the UK towards a more circular textile economy.

Textiles 2030 provides a robust framework for reducing the environmental impact of textiles. The initiative was launched by WRAP, which is co-funded by the UK Government's Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, in 2021.

MYGroup is joining over 130 other signatories dedicated to meeting a series of targets by the end of the decade, including:



reducing the overall carbon footprint of new textile products by 50% – in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change

reducing the overall water usage of new textile products by 30% achieving a series of roadmap ambitions focused on designing textilesfor circularity, implementing circular business models and closing the loop on materials.

MYGroup will leverage its extensive experience and resources to help shape the circular textiles roadmap for the UK and joins the initiative following the opening of the company's sustainable textile factory in Hull .

MYGroup's 'ReFactory' team, based at the Hull factory, has recently brought its first two end-to-end recycled textile accessory ranges to market : 'Post-E' – a series of bags manufactured from iconic red textiles recovered from former use in the British postal service – and 'FestivalWorks' – festival- and rave-inspired items featuring high-vis accents manufactured from reclaimed industrial-grade personal protective equipment (PPE).

As a signatory to Textiles 2030, MYGroup will interface with the Government and some of the UK's foremost companies, charities and academic institutions on pilots, policy working groups and other activities.

Steve Carrie, Group Director, MYGroup, said: 'Joining Textiles 2030 amplifies our influence in reshaping the textile industry towards sustainability. Together with the release to market of our Hull factory's first accessory ranges, this partnership solidifies MYGroup's position as a leader in textiles recycling and ensures we are integral to the conversation in driving the future of circularity in this space.'

Sophie Scanlon, Textiles Sector Specialist, WRAP, said: 'WRAP are thrilled to welcome MYGroup to our Textiles 2030 Voluntary Agreement. Our latest research shows that in 2022, 759,000 tonnes of textiles were sent to incineration or landfill. It is, therefore, crucial we work with solution providers and innovators to divert these valuable textiles towards reuse and recycling. We look forward to working with MYGroup alongside other industry leaders to spearhead circularity for the textiles industry through our Textiles 2030programme.'

MYGroup continues to push boundaries in its mission to 'recycle the unrecyclable,' boasting an ever-growing pedigree alongside leading UK brands in transforming waste into valuable resources and significantly reducing landfill and incineration volumes.

Recent collaborations include projects with Boots , Johnson & Johnson and Harrods .