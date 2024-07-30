Americorps Announced Millions In Funding For Days Of Service And Volunteer Generation Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AmeriCorps announced $14.5 million to support 45 organizations focused on engaging community members in volunteer activities

Washington, DC, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the agency for national service and volunteerism, announced today 45 organizations who have been awarded federal grants to support the Volunteer Generation Fund and Days of Service awards. More than $14 million in federal funding will create service opportunities, recruit and support volunteers and encourage Americans to participate in the country's two national days of service.

The Volunteer Generation Fund focuses on investments in volunteer management practices that increase both volunteer recruitment and retention. The September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance and the Martin Luther King Jr., Day of Service funding will mobilize more Americans to engage in volunteer activities to honor those who lost their lives, rekindle unity and uplift community-based justice opportunities. These volunteers will meet vital community needs, make a long-term commitment to community service and bring people together to focus on service to others. View the complete list of Volunteer Generation Fund and Days of Service grantees .

“AmeriCorps proudly invested in innovative approaches to engage communities and foster action and belonging,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Days of Service and Volunteer Generation Fund grants will support communities' most pressing needs and encourage more people to participate in national and community service nationwide.”

For the past 30 years, AmeriCorps has engaged people from all 50 states, Native Nations and US territories in volunteering. In times of tragedy and triumph, when America calls, AmeriCorps answers. Whether it's AmeriCorps members stepping forward to help after 9/11, aiding in recovery from disasters like Hurricane Katrina over the course of decades, or pivoting to address the urgent needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic, AmeriCorps knows how to get things done for America and has been turning moments of impact into a national service movement for three decades.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation's most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov .

