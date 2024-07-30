Amsel Medical Announces Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsel Medical Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of James A. Heinz, MSL as Chief Executive Officer of Amsel effective July 30, 2024. Mr. Heinz began his service in October 2023 with Amsel as a Board Advisor, later joining Amsel as its Senior Vice President for Strategic Development.

Arnold Miller,

M.D., Amsel Founder, President and Chief Medical Officer, remarked: "We are fortunate to have someone of James's caliber and experience as Amsel's CEO," noting his more than 20 years' experience in the venous device industry, both with

VNUS Medical Technologies (acquired by Covidien/Medtronic) and VENCLOSE (acquired by BD). Mr. Heinz was also the founder and CEO of The Center for Venous Disease, a network of physicians specializing in

phlebology, with locations in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico.

Mr. Heinz remarked, "I was excited to join

Amsel after seeing Amsel's venous clamping technology for advanced venous disease and understanding the benefits of a targeted hemorrhage control device for trauma patients where a tourniquet cannot be applied. I see the

Amsel clamping technology as innovative and a complete paradigm for commercial EMS, hospital, and military applications of the trauma device, and a venous product that has many advantages over existing thermal and non-thermal options."

Mr. Heinz succeeds David

Doster, who served as Amsel's previous Chief Executive Officer beginning in 2018. Amsel thanks Mr. Doster for his contribution to Amsel and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Amsel Medical

Amsel Medical Corporation is a medical device company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, delivering simple and secure technology for vessel and tubular structure occlusion. In addition to its temporary trauma solution, it is also commercializing a permanent implant (SCureClampTM). For more information, please visit

.

