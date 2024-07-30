(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MSA Capital, a global firm based in China, announced today its of LiveForeverHealth, an innovator in and longevity solutions.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MSA Capital Acquires LiveForeverHealth , Appoints Samuel Aziz Boubaous as New CEO

MSA Capital, a global investment firm based in China, announced today its acquisition of LiveForeverHealth, a leading innovator in health and longevity solutions. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in MSA Capital's ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare technology and improving global health outcomes. Additionally, MSA Capital has appointed Samuel Aziz Boubaous as the new CEO of LiveForeverHealth.

LiveForeverHealth, renowned for its cutting-edge research and development in anti-aging and longevity science, has made remarkable strides in extending healthy human lifespans through its innovative therapies and wellness programs. The company's portfolio includes breakthrough treatments in regenerative medicine, personalized health optimization, and advanced diagnostic tools.

"MSA Capital is thrilled to welcome LiveForeverHealth into our investment portfolio," said Jenny Zeng, Managing Partner at MSA Capital. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in transformative technologies that have the potential to improve lives on a global scale. We believe that LiveForeverHealth's pioneering work in longevity and healthspan extension will revolutionize the future of healthcare."

The acquisition will enable LiveForeverHealth to leverage MSA Capital's extensive resources and global network to accelerate its research and development efforts. The collaboration is expected to drive significant advancements in the field of longevity science, bringing cutting-edge health solutions to market faster and more efficiently.

As part of this acquisition, MSA Capital has appointed Samuel Aziz Boubaous as the new CEO of LiveForeverHealth. Mr. Boubaous brings a wealth of experience in the healthcare and biotechnology sectors, with a proven track record of leading innovative companies to new heights.

"Joining forces with MSA Capital is a pivotal moment for LiveForeverHealth," said Samuel Aziz Boubaous, the newly appointed CEO. "With MSA's support, we can expand our research capabilities and bring our innovative health solutions to a broader audience. Our shared vision of extending healthy lifespans and enhancing the quality of life for people around the world will drive our continued success."

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

MSA Capital's acquisition of LiveForeverHealth underscores the growing importance of longevity science and its potential to reshape the future of healthcare. As the global population ages, investments in health and wellness technologies are becoming increasingly critical to address the challenges and opportunities of an aging society.

About MSA Capital

MSA Capital is a global investment firm based in China, with a focus on investing in high-growth technology companies across various sectors, including healthcare, artificial intelligence, and consumer internet. With a diverse portfolio of companies worldwide, MSA Capital is dedicated to driving innovation and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

About LiveForeverHealth

LiveForeverHealth is a leading health and wellness company specializing in longevity science and anti-aging solutions. Through its advanced research and development efforts, the company aims to extend healthy human lifespans and improve overall well-being. LiveForeverHealth's innovative therapies and programs are designed to optimize health, prevent age-related diseases, and enhance the quality of life for individuals around the world.

Contact Information

MSA Capital

Jenny Zeng

Managing Partner

Email: ...tal



LiveForeverHealth

Samuel Aziz Boubaous - CEO

Email: ...

Phone: (855) 954-8336

Marketing Department

Upgrade Health, Inc. dba LiveForeverHealth

8559548336

