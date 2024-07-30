Biomednewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Inks Exclusive License In 'Transformational' Step To Treating GBM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) , a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Cortice Biosciences Inc.

Through the agreement, CNS Pharmaceuticals has acquired a license as well as the intellectual property rights to a potentially blood-brain-barrier, permeable microtubule inhibitor called TPI 287. The inhibitor is being developed for the of glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”). In return for the license, CNS Pharmaceuticals will pay Cortice an up-front payment of 616,698 shares of its common stock, as well as the possibility of future success-dependent milestone payments of cash or the company common stock. According to the announcement, Cortice's TPI 287 is highly synergistic with CNSP's ongoing potentially pivotal Berubicin program, and the agreement demonstrates the company's commitment to changing the treatment paradigm in GBM. CNS Pharmaceuticals noted that it anticipates seeking guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding advancing TPI 287 into a potential registration study for recurrent GBM. In addition, the company announced new corporate brand and website to more closely align with its dedication to addressing the most aggressive type of brain cancer, GBM.“For years, our team has searched for another drug candidate with the same high level of human data-supported therapeutic potential in GBM as Berubicin,” said CNS Pharmaceuticals CEO John Climaco in the press release.“The in-licensing of TPI 287 is a transformational step forward, and we are prepared for the next stage to execute our vision of CNS Pharmaceuticals being the leading biopharma company developing drugs for this devastating and currently inescapably fatal disease.”

To view the full press release, visit



About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc .

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anticancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CNSP are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN