Billiondollarbreaks D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) To Bring New Quantum AI Solutions To Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, announced that it is extending its product development roadmap to strengthen the connection between quantum optimization, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine (ML).

According to the announcement, the company plans to make enhancements to its LeapTM quantum cloud service that will bring new Quantum AI solutions to market. These enhancements include support for quantum-enhanced and energy-efficient AI model training as well as integrating AI and optimization to address important customer use cases. The announcement noted that the expansion to the existing product roadmap focuses on three key development areas: quantum distributions for generative AI, Restricted Boltzmann Machine (“RBM”) Architectures and GPU integration with the Leap quantum cloud service.

“We're seeing early evidence that annealing quantum computing could play a key role in helping AI/ML with more efficient model training, reduced energy consumption and faster time-to-solution,” said D-Wave CEO Dr. Alan Baratz in the press release.“With results demonstrating our annealing quantum computer's ability to outperform classical techniques, coupled with rapidly increasing demand from our customers for Quantum AI solutions that integrate with their business optimization requirements, we believe the impact of D-Wave's Quantum AI solutions could be transformative, bringing a powerful set of new computing tools for generative AI.”

To view the full press release, visit



About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading“Risk Factors” discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub

(“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BillionDollarClub

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

BillionDollarClub

is powered by

IBN