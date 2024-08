Investornewsbreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) To Showcase Its Solutions To The Public Safety Community At APCO 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of push-to-talk over cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, will attend APCO 2024, APCO International's Annual & Expo. The premier event for public safety communications officials, from frontline telecommunicators to comm center managers to public safety communications equipment and services vendors, APCO 2024 is scheduled for August 4-7 at the Orange County Center in Orlando, Florida. Siyata's products will be on display in a booth hosted by FirstNet, Booth #1313, in the Exhibit Hall.“This conference provides us with an excellent opportunity to showcase our solutions and engage with potential new customers. APCO's Annual Conference & Expo is the largest gathering of its kind in the U.S. with conference organizers expecting more than 3,700 public safety communications professionals to be in attendance. It is an excellent stage to showcase our solutions to the public safety community,” said Marc Seelenfreund, Founder and CEO of Siyata.

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation push-to-talk (“PTT”) over cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today. In support of its PTT handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYTA. Visit and UnidenCellular to learn more.

