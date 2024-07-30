Canada's Mining Legacy Continues: Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) And Quesnel Terrane Hold Promise For New Discoveries
Date
7/30/2024 2:26:09 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
In 2022, Canadian mines produced 510,782 tonnes of copper in concentrate, with over half originating from British Columbia
The Quesnel Terrane, which is home to Torr Metals' expansive Kolos Copper-Gold Project, has the potential to be instrumental in Canada's next great copper discoveries
Torr's recent rock sampling confirmed copper porphyry mineralization in outcrop adjacent to Highway 5 in the heart of the southern Quesnel Terrane, with assays returning economic values as high as 4,240 ppm Cu and 1.07 g/t Au
Canada stands as a global mining titan, amidst
British Columbia
becoming the largest copper producer, commanding 53% of total Canadian production and generating 510,782 tonnes in 2022. Renowned for its epic gold rushes and legendary mining camps, many of which still thrive, Canada's mining history is the stuff of legends.
With vast, unexplored territories surrounding existing mines, the potential for groundbreaking new discoveries is immense. The Quesnel Terrane and companies like Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET) exemplify...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to TMET are available in the company's newsroom at
About MiningNewsWire
MiningNewsWire
(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
MiningNewsWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
MiningNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN30072024000224011066ID1108499682
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.