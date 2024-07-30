Jessper Maquindang Joins National Speaker Association's Southern California Chapter Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jessper Maquindang speaking at an NSA SoCal chapter event in Manhattan Beach, CA.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jessper Maquindang has been appointed as Secretary for the 2024-2025 term for the Southern California Chapter of the National Speaker Association (NSA SoCal).Maquindang possesses over a decade of board experience in the nonprofit world, including several national roles for JCI USA, an organization that provides young adults with leadership development opportunities through civic engagement.With the chapter's mission of“empowering content creators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to build business and influence others,” NSA SoCal cultivates“an environment that encourages professional development and fosters mutual growth.” The chapter is also host to one of the most distinguished Speaker Academy programs, which serves to jumpstart those interested in starting a successful and profitable career in the speaking industry.“I'm honored to step into this leadership role in the professional speaking community,” said Maquindang.“I look forward to supporting others on their paths in building better businesses and becoming better speakers.”About Jessper Maquindang:Jessper Maquindang (pronounced MAWK-WIN-DANG) joined NSA SoCal in 2023 as a member of its Speaker Academy. He is the owner of FamiLEAD Management Consulting, which helps leaders and managers build stronger teams. With over 12 years of experience improving the effectiveness and productivity of many teams, he enjoys finding ways to inspire collaboration and camaraderie. In spite of growing up with asthma, Maquindang has become a long-distance runner, preparing for his 16th marathon and 3rd ultra-marathon races.

