Penny Breslin, CEO, Moneypenny, LLC, A Dotcom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Penny Breslin, CEO, MoneyPenny, LLC, joins other leaders and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

- Andy JacobSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Penny Breslin , CEO, MoneyPenny, LLC for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Penny Breslin joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About MoneyPenny, LLCMoneyPenny LLC offers accounting solutions for accounting professionals, businesses and individuals who are looking to outsource day-to-day accounting hassles–paying bills, balancing checkbooks, payroll preparation and filings–while providing valuable financial and tax advice to help boost profitability and growth.Stress-Free Back Office Accounting for Your FirmThey help CPAs, Accountants and Bookkeeping Firms harness the power of technology and qualified trained accountants to be more profitable, more efficient and more collaborative.At MoneyPenny, they provide you with easy-to-use accounting softwares so you can keep track of your financials. Our team can work with software you know and trust, including Quickbooks and Xero. If you don't have any softwares, we will help you decide which one is right for you and your business.Penny Breslin joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Penny Breslin discusses the newest offerings of MoneyPenny, LLC, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Penny Breslin joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with Penny Breslin was amazing. The success of MoneyPenny, LLC is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Penny Breslin on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like MoneyPenny, LLC. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Penny Breslin who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Penny Breslin”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

