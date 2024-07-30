Mclean & Company Reveals New Agenda Details For Mclean Signature, The Highly Anticipated Annual Industry Conference For HR Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global HR research and advisory firm and host McLean & Company has recently shared the full McLean Signature 2024 conference agenda. Set for October 27-29 in Las Vegas with speakers from Revvity, the Atlanta Braves, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, and Partners Credit Union, a Walt affiliate , conference attendees can look forward to from a diverse array of experts through a variety of keynote presentations and working sessions.

McLean & Company , the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals around the world, has announced further agenda details for McLean Signature , the premier HR industry conference for future-focused HR teams and leaders. Held from October 27 to 29 at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, conference attendees can enjoy a full roster of keynotes, working sessions, peer-to-peer roundtables, fireside chief human resources officer (CHRO) interviews, and a CHRO panel inspired by the 2024 event theme, the Future of Work .

From October 27 to 29, 2024, HR professionals from a variety of industries will convene at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa to learn, network, and prepare for the future of work at McLean Signature, the premier industry event from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company. The diverse array of speakers and panelists will provide conference attendees with actionable tips and guidance that can be immediately applied to their HR organizations. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

"As HR leaders and their teams continue to seek ways to enable workplaces where everyone thrives, particularly in the face of the unknown future, we have designed this year's conference to offer both powerful keynotes and plentiful learning and working sessions for attendees,"

says McLean & Company President, Jennifer Rozon .

"At McLean & Company, we strive to provide tools and tactics that can be implemented right away. So, in addition to the phenomenal keynote speakers presenting at McLean Signature this year, participants will also be able to take advantage of several hands-on learning opportunities. These opportunities include five facilitated peer-to-peer roundtables, which will each run twice to allow attendees to participate in more than one session. There are also two interactive working sessions that have been designed to equip HR professionals with the knowledge, skills, and tools to lead their organizations in the future of work."

Following the announcement of partial agenda details in June , including speakers from the Atlanta Braves, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, and Partners Credit Union, a Walt Disney affiliate ,

McLean & Company is pleased to share additional information regarding the sessions at this year's HR industry conference, as detailed below:

Magali Four , Senior Vice President & Chief People and Culture Officer at Revvity , will provide insights into shaping a company's identity and culture following a rebranding effort in the fireside discussion New Brand, New Beginnings: Shaping a Global Corporate Culture with Sally Cornet , Executive Counselor at McLean & Company .

Ray Kleeman , CHRO at Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (RGA), and David McLean , Executive Counselor at McLean & Company , will examine the CHRO's role as a catalyst for accelerating cultural transformation and driving business outcomes in the case study session Leveraging Culture as a Source of Competitive Advantage: Shaping Mindset and Behavior .

William Howard , Director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company , will explore the differing perspectives of organizational leaders and employees regarding the future of work. This will provide attendees with the tools they need to chart a course toward a future in which employee and leadership expectations are aligned to create resilient, agile, and people-centric organizations in the keynote session The Future of Work .

Maureen Cahill , Senior Managing Partner at McLean & Company , will facilitate the DEI Panel Discussion: Navigating DEI Resistance ,

informed by the HR research and advisory firm's own research. Attendees will learn from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and legal experts about the underlying causes that contribute to DEI resistance in today's legal and sociopolitical landscape. This panel is for those seeking to evolve their DEI strategies with practical actions that will help organizations navigate a path forward to an inclusive future for all.

Lisa Highfield , Principal Director, HR Technology and AI; Adrienne Go , Director, HR Advisory Services; and Sharon R. Grant , Executive Advisor at McLean & Company , will guide participants through the organizational opportunities and challenges of AI and its impacts on HR service delivery. Next, they'll touch on best practices and strategies to prepare for an augmented (human and AI) workforce in the working session HR's Role in Managing an Augmented (Human + AI) Workforce .

Lexi Hambides , Director, HR Research & Advisory Services; Sheri Blades , Director, HR Workshops & Advisory Services; and Sally Cornet , Executive Counselor at McLean & Company , will explore methods for enhancing HR's credibility as a strategic partner capable of driving and influencing organizational success. They'll also examine marketing the value and ROI of HR initiatives in a way that resonates with key organizational audiences in the working session Take HR's Strategic Influence and Credibility to the Next Level .

Jen Waxman , Associate Vice President, HR Advisory Services & Workshops, and Tamara Heimonen , Senior Executive Advisor at McLean & Company ,

will facilitate the discussion surrounding how HR organizations' current goals and workloads are impacting HR teams, how to help HR teams navigate difficult and emotionally charged situations, and methods and behaviors to manage HR's workload and team stress levels in the roundtable Reducing HR Stress Levels: Aligning HR and Organizational Priorities .

Stacey Shepherd

and Louis Ansara , Executive Counselors at McLean & Company , will guide participants through the roundtable C-Suite/Executive Succession . The roundtable discussion will focus on the importance aligning both the process and level of transparency with those involved, how to successfully identify, assess, and prepare candidates for succession, as well as common missteps and pitfalls of executive succession to avoid.

Cara Danielson , Executive Advisor, and Mardi Walker , Executive Counselor at McLean & Company , will explore how organizations can assess their current level of effectiveness in storytelling, the key attributes of great stories, and how to effectively incorporate data into a narrative-based approach in workforce communications in the roundtable The Art and Science of Storytelling: Why HR Executives Need to Become Master Storytellers .

Shealyn Clare , Director, Learning Solutions, and Susanna Rothfuchs , Senior Executive Advisor at McLean & Company , will help attendees answer the following questions in the roundtable Reimagining the Role of People Leaders:



Are we asking too much of people leaders?

Is it time to reevaluate the role of leaders? How can HR ensure people leaders are prepared to manage the expectations of the future?

Laura Hansen-Kohls , Vice President, Diagnostics, Advisory & Data Insights, and Amani Gharib , PhD, Director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company , will highlight how different HR teams measure employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX), how to use employee listening techniques to drive improved client experiences, and how to leverage positive customer feedback to drive a virtuous circle of EX and CX, retention, and loyalty in the roundtable Aligning the Employee Experience Strategy to Impact the Customer Experience .

Please note this is a non-exhaustive list of agenda items. For more information on previously announced keynote speakers Denise Huskins and Linda Nazareth, please click here . For more information regarding previously announced agenda details, click here .

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

