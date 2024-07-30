Composer Howard Richman And Singer/Actress Cherie Valaray Collaborate On A Musical Gesture For World Peace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image Courtesy of Pixabay

“If Time Could Paint Our Soul” offers hope for the Jewish people and symbolizes unity for all.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singer/actress Cherie Valaray recently recorded a lyric version of "If Time Could Paint Our Soul " as an inspiring message for world peace. The song, originally written in 1998 by composer Howard B. Richman and lyricist Ron Miller-known for hits like "For Once in My Life" and "Touch Me in the Morning"-has been revived in response to the recent increase in antisemitism worldwide. Valaray felt compelled to record her version of this mournful melody.

“This song, 'If Time Could Paint Our Soul,' is a powerful testament to the global struggles people endure. It reflects not only the plight of the Jewish people but also the experiences of anyone facing strife and oppression worldwide,” says Richman.

Cherie Valaray's connection to the song, stemming from her experiences growing up in Communist Hungary, gives her a unique understanding of the persecution faced by the Jewish nation. This deep connection fosters a shared experience and resonance with her audience.

Richman adds,“There has been a rise in attacks and intolerance towards the Jewish community. This is a troubling trend, reminiscent of 1940s Germany. In response, my wife Cherie recorded this song as a musical gesture for world peace, hoping to foster reconciliation between the Jewish people and Palestinians.”

A viewer, Oshrat Gannot from West Hills, CA, shared a heartfelt response:“I can't stop the tears. I have chills all over my body... your support in Israel is so appreciated. I wish everyone who denied the Holocaust on October 7th would take you as an example and end this unexplained hatred so the world can be a better place for us all. Your voice is beautiful, and your husband is a true talent! I hope you'll continue to shine a light through your music. Thank you so much. I watched it five times, will watch it more, and will share it with everyone I know.”

To view the video, click here:

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here