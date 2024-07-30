End To End Enterprise Solutions' SIBR Research Project Set To Transform Internal Navy Emergency Communications Response

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

End to End Enterprise Solutions LLC. is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business. It offers Cybersecurity, AI/ML services and Digital Twin to private and public-sector clients. E3S innovates to solve 'Big Challenges '

Esteve Mede, President & CEO of End to End Enterprise Solutions

Equipped with Digital Twin and Semantic Reasoning, NimbleTM represents a significant technological leap- facilitating rapid implementation and deployment of intelligent, autonomous operations. Its adaptability allows for integration of diverse use cases.

This is a 10-month agreement to produce a proof-of-concept platform solution capable of real-time relay of crew health status during Damage Control activities.

- Esteve Mede, E3S' President & CEOALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- End to End Enterprise Solutions (E3S) has sealed a 10-month Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) agreement to research, design and produce a proof-of-concept platform solution that is capable of real-time relay of crew health status and location/movement during Damage Control (DC) activities and communication of actionable data streams to shipboard command nodes through limited laboratory testing/demonstrations. The star of this Research & Development (R&D) project would an intelligent DC decision support platform and reasoning architecture known as Naval Incident Management Battlespace Logistics Engine (NIMBLETM) . E3S has spent two years developing this proprietary technology and has already deployed a version of it at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as the NASA Platform for Autonomous Systems (NPAS).NIMBLETM is a re-usable Digital Twin (DT) enabled Artificial Intelligence (AI) reasoning platform intended to provide the Navy's leadership with enhanced awareness and represents a transformative solution that includes: the status of response actions, the extent of shipboard damage, the existence of environmental hazards, and the real-time assessment of sailors' health status, and location of shipboard casualties. One game-changing key feature of the platform is its ability to securely derive, apply, integrate, and utilize sensor data and transmit the information as well as utilize data-driven analytical models designed to assess human mental, emotional, physical health, and performance (particularly in response to stress and trauma).E3S' Chief Growth Officer, Carlton Harris explained the significance of this SIBR and how E3S expects it to impact the Navy. He said“There are some specific objectives that we are going to meet during this SIBR, chief of which is the improvement of the data capture and ensuring the usability for the benefit of the operation– both in terms of the human and tactical aspects of the mission. In the past two years of in-house development, we have been able to apply the technology to various use cases from firefighting to national emergency management and of course in support of NASA's Space program.”Harris added,“We are excited about being able to leverage one of core capabilities of Cybersecurity to show seamless and detailed AI-Cyber synchronicity by tackling the assessment of cybersecurity implications regarding the integration of the platform with modern shipboard wireless communication systems. This portion of the research will rely on E3S expertise in assessing the cybersecurity of integrated systems and mission-critical applications and include the investigation of innovative approaches to meet all general DoD (Department of Defense) and US Navy afloat-specific cybersecurity requirements.”Esteve Mede, President and CEO added,“The project scope addresses a wide checklist of inter-related mission related objectives that would normally occur in the field. Some of the area we are looking forward to tackling include real time relay of data; route planning guidance; coordination of damage control activities for more efficient deployment of resources and challenges associated with accessing the sailors' location and biometric data within the ship's spaces, the incorporation of this data into the NIMBLETM DT, and representing this real-time, dynamic information graphically within the DC command and control dashboards.”Mede cited the team selection process as being rigorous and focused on getting the best results. He said“I have the utmost confidence in the ability of the E3S ONR SIBR team. Mark Walker MS Comp Eng, (Principal Investigator) who has over 35 years of experience and trendsetting in AI and AI software development, with almost 20 of those being with NASA. Mark Walker, is also our Director of AI and Autonomous Operations and a NASA, Autonomous Operations (AO)Subject Matter Expert (SME), has led many AI and DT technology teams and holds several patents related to groundbreaking work in the industry.”Esteve Mede outlined the team's expertise,“His team includes Mark Jones, E3S' Senior Software Engineer with 30+ years of systems software development, experience with AI/ML and autonomous reasoning systems. Bruce Trumbo, MSEE, an E3S Senior Software Engineer, he boasts 35+ years managing large scale software development projects, including U.S. Navy ALRE programs and Quentin Oswald, BSCS, E3S' AI Engineer with eight (8) years of AI/Autonomous Operations software development at NASA. Rounding up the team is a project consultant with considerable knowledge and skills, Retired Admiral, Christian Becker, Consultant. He was a NAVWAR commander who led a global workforce of 10 thousand civilian and military personnel designing, developing, and deploying advanced communications and information capabilities.”Editor notes:End to End Enterprise Solutions, LLC founded in 2012, by Esteve Mede and Carlton Harris, is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business, managed together with principal Wilfredo (Freddy) Candelaria. In February 2023, E3S established its AI division; and now specializes in Deployment of Integrated Cognitive Computer Systems which are Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems that assist private and public-sector clients to manage and maintain their mission. E3S also offers advanced technology solutions, and cybersecurity. With a primary base in the Gov-Con space, it has achieved solid success and growth in that segment. E3S also boasts proprietary services such as Singularity-ITTM, a (FedRAMP certified) Security Operations Center (SOC) solution and NIMBLETM a low-code

o-code AI\ML digital twin development platform.NPAS - NASA Platform for Autonomous Systems, is currently used at NASA to autonomously monitor the health and performance of astronauts, equipment, and operations during space-based missions. The underlying NASA DT-enabled reasoning platform, NPAS, and associated Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) and Information Technology (IT) integration interfaces have established a TRL-8 maturity level at NASA.

