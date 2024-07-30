Educational Apps Emerge As Top Choice For Kids' Summer Screen Time Usage According To New Study

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A

new study from leading early company, Lingokids , reveals a significant increase in children's usage during summer break, with a surprising twist: educational apps are leading the way. This finding offers valuable insights for parents and educators navigating the often-debated topic of screen time and is welcome

news for families looking to keep their children learning during the break from school.

The study surveyed over 1,000 parents of children aged 2-8 in the United States. It found that 68% of children reported using technology more during summer vacation compared to the school year. However, the content they're consuming is shifting. Nearly two-thirds (66%) of children using technology are actively engaging with educational apps, making them the #1 form of content accessed by kids on devices. This surpasses both non-educational games and video streaming services.

Parents Turn to Tech to Combat Summer Learning Loss

The study highlights a growing concern among parents: the "summer slide" – the potential learning loss students experience over breaks. Over half (61%) of parents reported using educational apps specifically to address this issue and 60% believe technology can help their children progress academically, fostering skills in areas like math, reading, and critical thinking.

Screen Time Offers Benefits Beyond Learning

The increased screen time benefits aren't solely focused on education. Nearly 70% of parents agree that their child's tech use allows them to focus on their own work or personal tasks, which is a significant benefit for working parents during the summer months. Educational technology can provide a solution that keeps children entertained and engaged while allowing parents to be productive.

Technology as a Parenting Tool is on the Rise

The study also revealed a growing acceptance of technology as a parenting tool. Nearly half (47%) of parents don't feel judged at all when their children use devices out in public or at home, suggesting a wider societal acceptance of the benefits associated with screen time.

Lingokids CEO Cristobal Viedma commented on the trend: "Technology has become an essential part of modern parenting, especially during summer break. Our study highlights the power of educational platforms to address summer learning loss and even help children excel academically. At Lingokids, we're committed to providing tools and experiences that make learning fun and interactive, ensuring children can thrive academically and socially while enjoying their summer break."

