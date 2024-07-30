(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , the global leader in cloud-based SaaS for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced the release of its 12th Amagi Global FAST Report , which found that FAST delivers a significant impact to the business for TV Networks, and D2C streamers. With the increasing expansion of broadcaster-owned channels in FAST, Amagi insights found that TV networks account for 30% of the top 100 FAST channels, driving a 40% share in total Hours of Viewing (HOV) across these channels. Additionally, among Amagi-delivered FAST channels, Global HOV (31%) and ad impressions (26%) continued to show double-digit growth during the comparison period (Q2 2024 versus Q2 2023). These findings underscore the significant role that FAST channels play in the rapidly evolving streaming landscape, demonstrating FAST's ability to adapt and thrive in the face of new technologies and viewing habits.

Amagi's 12th FAST Report Reveals Growing Impact of FAST on TV Networks, SVOD and Pay TV Businesses

"The latest edition of our report highlights the substantial

role FAST plays in the streaming ecosystem," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi. "With TV Networks

accounting for a substantial portion of the top channels and viewing hours, it's clear that FAST provides a great avenue for

traditional media companies to draw additional revenues

in the digital age. This report also underscores the ongoing double-digit growth in global HOV and ad impressions, demonstrating the robust health of the FAST market."

"While regional differences remain in the types of content found on FASTs, the concept of free linear channels as a popular delivery mechanism is a universal phenomenon," said Alan Wolk, Co-Founder/Lead Analyst at TVREV. Wolk authored the introductory note in this edition of the Amagi FAST report.

The newly released

Amagi Global FAST Report offers critical data and insights derived from over

50 FAST services and 5,000-plus channels using Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the company's cutting-edge Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) platform. Additionally, the report incorporates findings from the 2024 Amagi Consumer Survey (April-June), which reflects the preferences and viewing habits of nearly 500 U.S. households across various income brackets.

Key takeaways from the 12th Amagi Global FAST Report (Data based on Amagi ANALYTICS and FAST channels that run on Amagi's platform) include:

75% of Amagi's Consumer Survey respondents indicated they would create a free profile on a streaming service to sample FAST channels, and more than half would enter their credit card information.Global HOV (31%) and ad impressions (26%) continue to show double-digit growth.The total number of broadcaster-owned channels within FAST increased by approximately 2.5 times.The total number of FAST channels within O&O apps increased by almost 50%.More than 25% of entertainment channels are Single IP channels, driving more than 33% of HOV within the genre.

Amagi will host the webinar "How FAST enhances streaming's many business models " on July 31 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss opportunities associated with the new report. Attendees are asked to register here .

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company's clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cox Media Group, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel, Lionsgate, VIZIO, MAVTV, DAZN, Astro among others.



The latest edition of the Amagi Global FAST Report is available

here . More information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions is available at .

About

Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, and broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

