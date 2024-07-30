عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 30 - 2024


7/30/2024 12:16:30 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from July 22th to 26th, 2024
Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/07/2024 FR0010259150 4 826 110,5421 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 22/07/2024 FR0010259150 2 174 110,5586 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/07/2024 FR0010259150 4 266 110,5508 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/07/2024 FR0010259150 2 362 110,5066 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/07/2024 FR0010259150 492 110,4112 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 23/07/2024 FR0010259150 328 110,4091 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/07/2024 FR0010259150 4 000 110,3341 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 24/07/2024 FR0010259150 2 000 110,5260 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2024 FR0010259150 17 547 103,9803 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2024 FR0010259150 5 156 103,5941 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2024 FR0010259150 1 054 103,6816 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 25/07/2024 FR0010259150 911 103,3653 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/07/2024 FR0010259150 14 995 102,8893 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/07/2024 FR0010259150 6 886 103,2035 CEUX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/07/2024 FR0010259150 1 112 103,2192 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 26/07/2024 FR0010259150 1 795 103,4211 AQEU
TOTAL 69 904 105,5076

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 30_2024

MENAFN30072024004107003653ID1108499419


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search