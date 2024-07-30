Website Depot Helps Clients Market Their Business On Reddit Following Google Changes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Website Depot, an omnichannel digital marketing agency, includes Reddit content as part of some SEO services packages . As a Google-Certified Partner, Website Depot is in a position to help clients to target their customers with Reddit posts even as Reddit has been dropped from major search engines other than Google.In a PC Gamer article entitled“Google's Now the Only Search Engine That Will Show New Reddit Posts in Search Results and It's Somewhat AI'S Fault,” Jacob Fox writes:“... search engines other than Google, such as Bing and DuckDuckGo, aren't showing any Reddit results from the last week in their search results.”Mr. Fox goes on to write that“this seems to be because of changes to Reddit's robots file... It looks like Reddit, however, has recently changed it to disallow any bot at all from scraping the website... But Google's still managing to display new Reddit results in search results, which means it's somehow able to access Reddit's information despite the robots disallow.”For years, Website Depot has developed content for clients on Reddit. All of this content was created to help clients to connect to their potential customers/clients, becoming more visible in a way that's ultimately advantageous to the client's business.“We stand with Reddit. Over the years, we've been able to help our clients to connect to more of their potential customers through Reddit, yes, but we also utilize Reddit as a resource, as a community. Whatever changes may come in the world of digital marketing, we are here to stay both on top of and ahead of them for our clients. We will incorporate this as well as any subsequent changes into our work as we always have: so as to help the bottom line of our clients,” said Website Depot Founder and CEO Danny Star.As part of their digital marketing packages , Website Depot includes more than just marketing on Reddit. Omnichannel digital marketing from Website Depot can and does include web design, web development, content marketing, social media marketing, online reputation management, and more.For more information about social media marketing including Reddit, what a full service web agency can do, or to make a press inquiry, contact Website Depot through the website or by calling.

