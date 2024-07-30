SALT. Optics Launches The 1898 Fishing Sunglasses, Combining Cutting-Edge Design With A Charitable Mission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premium eyewear brand SALT. Optics proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the 1898 Fishing Sunglasses . Designed to set a new standard in sports fishing eyewear, these revolutionary sunglasses merge exceptional design with a strong charitable commitment.Named in honor of the year modern fishing was born on Catalina Island, the 1898 Fishing Sunglasses address a significant gap in the for high-performance sport fishing eyewear. Developed in collaboration with Inside Sports Fishing and esteemed anglers, these sunglasses feature a groundbreaking lens engineered for unparalleled optical clarity and fish spotting capabilities.The 1898 Fishing Sunglasses boast a sleek matte black frame with side shields, offering both style and functionality. Available with lenses in gray, green, or brown, these glasses are crafted for avid fishing enthusiasts who demand comfort, durability, and optimal protection on the water.Key features include SALT's 100% Polarized Optical Grade CR-39 Lenses, equipped with anti-reflective, hydrophobic, and oleophobic coatings to minimize glare and repel dirt and water. Additional enhancements include a custom injection shield to guard against glare, wind, and environmental elements, a Dacron line for personal tethering, removable anti-slip temple tips, and adjustable nose pads to ensure a perfect fit and reduce fogging. The matte black frame is constructed from Japanese aerospace-grade titanium, known for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio.“A commitment to quality and innovation has always been at the core of SALT. Optics, and the 1898 Fishing Sunglasses exemplify this philosophy,” says Aaron Behle, CEO of SALT. Optics.“By combining advanced optical technology with design elements tailored for the sports fishing community, we're not only setting a new benchmark in performance eyewear but also supporting vital conservation efforts through our partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association.”In a commitment to environmental conservation, SALT. Optics will donate $200 from the first 100 pairs of the 1898 Fishing Sunglasses sold to the Coastal Conservation Association. This contribution supports their vital work in protecting coastal fisheries and ensuring public access to fishing.The 1898 Sunglasses are now available for purchase at saltoptics. Each pair includes a custom pill case, limited edition tin, cleaning cloth, Dacron line for tethering, and an owner's card. The retail price is $625 USD. Campaign images and high-resolution photos are available HERE .About SALT. OpticsSALT. Optics is a Southern California premium eyewear brand committed to quality construction and timeless design inspired by effortless beauty. Each pair of lenses is crafted in Japan using high-quality materials, from premium acetate to Japanese aerospace-grade titanium. Their sunglasses have been seen on celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajowski, Leonardo Decaprio, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and more. SALT. Optics is available to shop online at saltoptics and in-store.

Sam Drucker

Pull PR

...