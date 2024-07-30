Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From July 22Nd To July 26Th, 2024
7/30/2024 12:01:28 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, July 29th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From July 22 nd to July 26 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 22nd to July 26th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 22/07/2024
| FR0000125486
| 29 924
| 106,751263
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 23/07/2024
| FR0000125486
| 78 926
| 106,502452
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 24/07/2024
| FR0000125486
| 95 000
| 105,349124
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 25/07/2024
| FR0000125486
| 120 903
| 104,098138
| XPAR
|
|
| TOTAL
| 324 753
| 105,2929
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
Attachment
VINCI - Market declaration share purchase CACIB 220724-260724_
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.