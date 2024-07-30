عربي


Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From July 22Nd To July 26Th, 2024


7/30/2024 12:01:28 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, July 29th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From July 22 nd to July 26 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From July 22nd to July 26th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 22/07/2024 FR0000125486 29 924 106,751263 XPAR
VINCI 23/07/2024 FR0000125486 78 926 106,502452 XPAR
VINCI 24/07/2024 FR0000125486 95 000 105,349124 XPAR
VINCI 25/07/2024 FR0000125486 120 903 104,098138 XPAR
TOTAL 324 753 105,2929

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

Attachment

  • VINCI - Market declaration share purchase CACIB 220724-260724_

