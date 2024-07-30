Experiential Brands Unveils Socialbites Food Hub, Reimagining The Fast Casual Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Sandy Springs, GA Gets First Innovative, Social Dining Experience -



ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A

new restaurant concept now open in the Atlanta area is shaking up the food service industry. Experiential Brands , a leading portfolio of fast casual restaurant brands, announced today the launch of its latest venture, SocialBites Food Hub. More than a food hall, this innovative dining concept brings multiple unique restaurant concepts – The Original Hot Chicken, INKED Tacos, Flametown Burgers, and Pinsa Roman Pizza – under one roof. Complemented by indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, interactive decor, weekly entertainment programming, a full bar, and private event capabilities, SocialBites offers elevated but affordable dining and serves as a catalyst for community connection.

SocialBites Food Hub in Sandy Springs, Georgia

Continue Reading

At the helm of this visionary concept is Aziz Hashim, founder and managing partner of NRD Capital. With decades of franchising and restaurant experience as both a franchisor and franchisee operating successful brands including Dominos, KFC and Popeyes, Hashim is widely recognized as one of the world's leading experts in the industry. Building on his experience, Hashim and his team have created a new dining model with simplified operations and a focus on guest experience.

"We saw an opportunity to create a business that is both inviting for customers and compelling for investors. SocialBites Food Hub is truly unlike anything the restaurant industry has seen before, an entirely new category in the space," said

Aziz Hashim, Founder and CEO of Experiential Brands. "We combined the best parts of franchising and restaurant operations with a carefully crafted labor structure and streamlined operations to deliver robust unit economics. Through our business model, we believe a rapid return on investment, within about two years, is achievable. For our guests, SocialBites Food Hub offers a vibrant and interactive space where individuals, groups and families can enjoy an experiential dining atmosphere alongside affordable meals."

Each brand within SocialBites offers a limited menu, sharing a common kitchen platform, point-of-sale system, and back of house, ensuring efficiency and reducing operational complexities. By converting second-generation spaces – including closed casual dining locations - SocialBites significantly lowers initial investment costs and opens faster than restaurants built from the ground up. Designed to expand through both franchise and corporate locations, SocialBites is poised for rapid growth and scalability.

Later this year, a second company-owned SocialBites will open in the Atlanta suburb of Woodstock, while site selection is underway for additional locations, marking the beginning of a nationwide expansion. Images of the SocialBites in Sandy Springs can be viewed here .

In addition to SocialBites, Experiential Brands is rapidly expanding its portfolio and investment opportunities. The company has established a presence internationally with non-traditional restaurants in London and Dubai and is set to open The Original Hot Chicken with a brick-and-mortar location in Toronto later this year. Experiential Brands is also bringing The Original Hot Chicken, Flametown Burgers, Inked Tacos, and Pinsa Roman Pizza to college campuses in the U.S. this fall, adding to its non-traditional portfolio. As the brand continues its expansion of delivery only locations and off-premise consumption around the world, it remains flexible to meet today's consumer preferences. To learn more about Experiential Brands, visit: experiential-brands .

About Experiential Brands:

Experiential Brands is a portfolio of fast casual restaurant brands designed to deliver rapid returns on invested capital for franchisees. Consisting of five scalable brands including The Original Hot Chicken, INKED Tacos, Flametown Burgers, Pinsa Roman Pizza, and SocialBites Food Hub, Experiential Brands is led by one of the franchise industry's most prolific leaders, Aziz Hashim. Visit for additional information and stay connected on LinkedIn .

About SocialBites:

Coined a Food HubTM,

SocialBitesTM is an innovative new food service concept that brings together multiple, distinct, and delicious food brands –– under one roof– with the convenience of a single point of order, table service, and entertainment programming to engage guests in a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere. A portfolio company of Experiential Brands, SocialBites, was created in 2023 as a solution for reutilizing medium to large restaurant spaces to act as catalysts for connection while serving a variety of affordable, high-quality, craveable food and beverage offerings. With engaging social activities like trivia nights, Bingo, karaoke, and live music, as well as interactive décor and games, SocialBites creates a unique dining experience that caters to families, friends, and food enthusiasts alike. It's more than a place to eat; it's a community hub. For more information, visit GoSocialBites and follow along on Instagram , Facebook .

Contact:

Morgan Gordon

[email protected]

(954) 893-9150

SOURCE Experiential Brands