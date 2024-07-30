Introducing The Fellows Forum, An Exclusive Community For Oncology Fellows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oncology Data Advisor® is excited to announce the Fellows Forum, an community designed by and for oncology fellows.

- Samuel Kareff, MD, MPHROCHELLE PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oncology Data Advisor ® is excited to announce the Fellows Forum , an online community designed by and for oncology fellows. The Fellows Forum is a private dedicated to empowering visionary leaders of tomorrow who will influence policy, break down barriers, and champion innovation to improve the lives of patients with cancer and blood disorders.By becoming a member of the Fellows Forum, you can become a content creator, share your research and experiences in podcast and video interviews, engage in discussion with oncology fellows across the country, and amplify your voice.Current content creators include:.Samuel Kareff, MD, MPH, Outgoing Chief Heme/Onc Fellow at the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.Richa Thakur, MD, Palliative Care Physician and Heme/Onc Fellow at Zucker School of Medicine, Hofstra/Northwell Health.Matthew Hadfield, DO, Medical Oncologist at Brown University.Alankrita Taneja, MD, Outgoing Heme/Onc Fellow at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.Waqas Haque, MD, MPH, Heme/Onc Fellow at the University of Chicago.Nida Khan, MD, Medical Oncology/Palliative Care Fellow at The Ohio State University, Wexner Medical CenterWhy Should You Join the Fellows Forum?Dr. Kareff: "The Fellows Forum is a great opportunity for connections. Honestly, fellows and other trainees traditionally may have had less of a space at the table and less of a voice in these conversations. I think opportunities like these really elevate those voices, which are just so crucial to making sure that there's adequate representation. I'm very thankful for that, and I invite all fellows and other trainees to join the forum."Dr. Haque: "Just because of the Internet, there can be so much access to information, and it's very hard to rely on things when you might not be sure it's accurate. To have a place where there's expertise and there's curated discussion is so important because you don't really have those spaces online."Dr. Hadfield: "Having people at other institutions who have been in the same situation you've been in can help you navigate the roadblocks that we've all encountered before. If you're at a center where you don't have a mentor that's helping you do those things and you want to be a clinical trialist or work in early drug development, the Fellows Forum offers those organic opportunities to find someone. Another fellow can mentor you through the exact same things that we've all been going through. It's really perfect for those types of opportunities."What Are Some of the Discussions You Can Look Forward to Taking Part in?Dr. Kareff: "I have a few topics that I'm excited to expand on in the Fellows Forum-things like value-based care, regulation and working with regulatory agencies, even things like early-phase trials. These are topics that we talk about traditionally in our more organized didactics, but things that we can expand in the Fellows Forum, which will be really great."Dr. Haque: "For me, just going from a resident to a fellow this last year, I've been talking a little bit about the application process. Now being able to go through that experience of starting fellowship and sharing that with people will be pretty fun."Dr. Hadfield: "There are a lot of things we talk a lot about, and the Fellows Forum can help create that groundswell of actually changing some things. One thing that comes right to my mind is diversity in clinical trials. We've been talking about this for decades, but oftentimes these conversations don't really go anywhere. Depending on where you are and how your own center's addressing that, creating a community of fellows where conversations like this can happen amongst trainees is enabling us to grow the next generation of clinical trials. Maybe we can actually come up with some concrete solutions instead of just identifying a problem no one wants to take on and make a solution for it. In fellowship, we need to have these conversations, and the Fellows Forum really fosters that."Are you a current or future oncology fellow interested in joining the Fellows Forum? Register today at oncfellows , email ..., or download the Fellows Forum app in the Google Play store or Apple Store to learn more!

