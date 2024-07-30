Dr. Rajiv Agarwal To Start Seeing Patients At Modern Heart And Vascular's New Texas Medical Center Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Heart and Vascular is excited to announce the opening of its new office in the prestigious Texas Medical Center in Houston. Dr. Rajiv Agarwal , a board-certified cardiologist, will begin seeing patients at this state-of-the-art facility, offering advanced cardiovascular care in a convenient location.Dr. Agarwal has extensive experience diagnosing and treating a wide range of heart conditions. He is committed to providing personalized care and utilizing the latest medical technology and research to ensure optimal patient outcomes.“We are thrilled to expand our services to the Texas Medical Center,” said Dr. Agarwal.“Our goal is to make high-quality cardiovascular care accessible to more patients in the Houston area.”The new office will offer comprehensive cardiovascular services, including preventive care, diagnostic testing, and innovative treatment options tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.Modern Heart and Vascular remains dedicated to improving patient education and empowering individuals to take control of their heart health. The team is passionate about delivering compassionate care in a comfortable and welcoming environment.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, please visit or call 832-644-8930.About Modern Heart and Vascular:Modern Heart and Vascular is a leading provider of cardiovascular care, committed to innovation and excellence in patient outcomes. With multiple locations and a team of experienced specialists, the practice offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of patients across the Greater Houston area.The services include:Electrocardiogram (EKG),Echocardiogram,Nuclear Cardiology Stress Test (Treadmill and Chemical),Cardiac PET/CT Scans,Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI),Arterial Doppler, Venous Doppler, Carotid Doppler, Renal Artery Doppler, Abdominal Aorta Doppler,Pacemaker/AICD Checks,EECP,Modern Vein Treatments (Ablation, Venaseal, Sclerotherapy),Heart Failure Clinic and Prevention Focused Services.For top-quality cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

