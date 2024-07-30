(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The alcoholic beverage bottle recycling is growing due to increased in beverage container recycling programs and a heightened focus on sustainable packaging.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alcoholic beverage bottle recycling market (주류병 재활용 시장) stood at US$ 2.3 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 5.0 billion in 2034. The global alcoholic beverage bottle recycling market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2024 and 2034.

The alcoholic beverage bottle recycling market is experiencing robust growth, driven by heightened investment in beverage container recycling programs and an increasing focus on sustainable packaging. These trends are part of a broader movement towards environmental responsibility and resource efficiency, aligning with global efforts to reduce waste and carbon footprints.

Investment in beverage container recycling programs has surged as governments, NGOs, and private enterprises recognize the importance of recycling in mitigating environmental impact. These programs often include initiatives such as deposit return schemes, which incentivize consumers to return empty bottles for recycling.

By promoting such practices, these programs ensure a steady supply of recyclable glass, which can be processed and reused in the production of new bottles. This closed-loop system significantly reduces the demand for raw materials and the energy required for manufacturing, thus lowering the carbon footprint of beverage production.

Sustainable packaging is another critical factor driving the alcoholic beverage bottle recycling market. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental implications of their purchasing decisions and prefer brands that prioritize sustainability.

Beverage companies are responding by adopting recycled glass bottles, which not only appeal to eco-conscious consumers but also align with corporate sustainability goals. Recycled glass bottles offer the same quality and appearance as new ones but with a significantly reduced environmental impact.

Technological advancements in recycling processes have made it more efficient and cost-effective to recycle glass. Modern facilities can process large volumes of glass with minimal contamination, ensuring high-quality recycled material suitable for use in new bottles. Innovations in labeling and adhesives also make it easier to recycle bottles without compromising the quality of the glass.

Global alcoholic beverage bottle recycling market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 5 billion until 2034.

Global alcoholic beverage bottle recycling market is valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2023. Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest market share.

Global Alcoholic Beverage Bottle Recycling Market: Growth Drivers



Glass recycling significantly benefits the environment by reducing energy consumption and minimizing landfill use. Melting recycled glass requires less energy than producing new glass from raw materials.

Consequently, governments worldwide are investing in beverage container recycling programs, boosting the alcoholic beverage bottle recycling market. Recycled glass, or cullet, melts at lower temperatures, leading to a 20% reduction in related air pollution and a 50% reduction in water pollution. Consumers increasingly prefer businesses with sustainable practices. In response, alcoholic beverage companies are adopting recycling initiatives to meet this demand, aligning with eco-conscious trends and enhancing their market appeal through sustainability efforts. This shift not only supports environmental goals but also drives market growth.

Global Alcoholic Beverage Bottle Recycling Market: Regional Landscape



According to the latest analysis, Asia Pacific dominated the alcoholic beverage bottle recycling market in 2023, driven by rising sales of alcoholic beverages. This surge in demand is propelling market dynamics in the region. In North America, high deposition of glass in landfills is boosting the market share for alcoholic beverage bottle recycling. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that approximately 7.6 million tons of glass are discarded in United States landfills annually. This significant waste highlights the need for efficient recycling programs to mitigate environmental impact, encouraging growth in the recycling market.

Global Alcoholic Beverage Bottle Recycling Market: Key Developments



In 2023, Sibelco, a global material solutions company, focused on developing a sustainable solution for the alcoholic beverage bottle recycling market.

They introduced a groundbreaking technology that revolutionized the recycling process for glass bottles. Their innovation enabled the efficient separation of different types of glass, such as clear, brown, and green, which are commonly used in alcoholic beverage packaging. In 2023, Sisecam, a leading glass manufacturer based in Turkey, also made strides in the alcoholic beverage bottle recycling market. They introduced a novel approach to glass recycling, leveraging advanced sorting and purification techniques. Sisecam's innovation focused on enhancing the quality of recycled glass, making it suitable for premium alcoholic beverage packaging.

Key Players



Visy

Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Sibelco

Sisecam

BottleCycler

Johann Schirmbeck GmbH

Koppelberg & Migl GmbH AGC Inc.

Global Alcoholic Beverage Bottle Recycling Market: Segmentation

By Type



Colored Glass Plain Glass

By Source



Household Waste

Commercial Waste

Industrial Waste Others

By Application



Bottle-to-Bottle Recycling

Fiberglass Production

Aggregates for Construction Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

