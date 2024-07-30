Empowering More Voices: New Voice Banking App For People Living With ALS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Answer ALS and The Voice Keeper partner for added accessibility to voice and ALS research

- Clare DurrettNEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are excited to announce the launch of the voice banking app, Together ALS, designed to give individuals with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) the opportunity to create and preserve their own unique voice using their iPhone. This app provides a user-friendly and accessible solution for those unable to access clinical services to aid in creating their own natural-sounding digital voice at no cost.Through a partnership with the Answer ALS Foundation and The Voice Keeper, the Together ALS app allows users to record a variety of phrases and sentences, which the app then uses to create a digital version of their voice. This personalized voice can be utilized with most speech-generating devices, enabling individuals with ALS to communicate with their loved ones in a voice that reflects their identity and personality."Although our mission is to find answers and ultimately an end to ALS, utilizing our existing platform to help the ALS community also provides one solution until that time," said Clare Durrett, Managing Director of the Answer ALS Foundation. "While we were collecting voice samples within our study, we realized smartphones are a good alternative to preserving one's voice. Many people with ALS do not have access to clinics where these services are more easily available, so we wanted to offer this app as an alternative and ultimately give people the option to participate in more research at home.”The app is designed for ease of use, with a straightforward interface that guides users through the voice recording process. Once recorded, the app's advanced algorithms analyze and synthesize the recordings to create a natural-sounding digital voice. This process can be completed directly on the user's iPhone, making it accessible and convenient. Additionally, the next phase of the app will allow users to include their voice samples as part of ALS research that includes movement activity, in-home genetic testing, and more as technology advances."We believe that everyone deserves to have their voice heard," added Elik Gurvitz, CEO of The Voice Keeper. "This app is more than just a tool; it's a testament to the power of technology to transform lives and empower individuals."The voice banking app is now available for download on the Apple App Store. For more information, visit .

