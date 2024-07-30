Elijah Rosenfeld Joins Lucent Discovery As New VP Of Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN RAFEL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lucent Discovery , a leading provider of eDiscovery solutions based in Northern California, is excited to announce the appointment of Elijah Rosenfeld as the new Vice President of Sales. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the support community, Rosenfeld brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the team at Lucent .Rosenfeld began his career in eDiscovery at IKON in 1997 where he gained comprehensive knowledge of the legal support business. Over the years, Rosenfeld has witnessed and contributed to the industry's transformation from paper to digital, integrating data processing software, hosting software, continuous active learning, and artificial intelligence.His extensive experience and continuous adaptation to technological advancements have cemented his status as an expert in the field. Working alongside Lucent Discovery's veteran leaders Jud Holt and Patricia Gardner, Rosenfeld looks forward to leveraging his knowledge and the latest eDiscovery technology to deliver“a seamless customer experience and better outcomes for our clients”. According to Rosenfeld,“an exceptional customer experience is the backbone of lasting and meaningful relationships in any industry and serves as a powerful differentiator.”Rosenfeld envisions collaborating with the Lucent Discovery executive team to expand the company's presence both in the United States and abroad. His goal is to contribute to the evolution and growth of Lucent Discovery's service offering, ensuring they meet the ever-increasing needs of their customers. Over the next five years, Rosenfeld sees both himself and Lucent Discovery thriving, continuously innovating, and setting new standards in the eDiscovery industry."We are delighted to welcome Elijah to the team,” expressed Judson Holt, Co-Founder and CEO of Lucent.“His extensive experience and innovative approach align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, white-glove solutions for our clients. Rosenfeld's expertise will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and further strengthen our position as an innovator in eDiscovery.""I am thrilled to be a part of the Lucent team,” concluded Rosenfeld.“The company's reputation for innovation and client-focused solutions aligns perfectly with my own personal and professional values. I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of Lucent Discovery."About Lucent DiscoveryLucent Discovery is at the leading-edge of revolutionizing the legal technology landscape, having empowered some of the world's largest organizations with best-in-breed technology and top legal expertise. With a deep commitment to elevating the customer experience by streamlining the eDiscovery process and pushing the boundaries of what is possible, Lucent is poised to redefine the future of data discovery and analytics.

