Swedencare USA To Showcase Industry-Leading Pet Dental Care At 2024 Superzoo Trade Show

Innovative PlaqueOff Powder Products, Bones, and Dental Bites to Be Featured in Booth 4353

- Martin Shimko, Chief Executive Officer of Swedencare

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swedencare USA, a global leader in pet dental care, is excited to announce its participation in the 2024 Superzoo trade show, taking place August 20-22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Swedencare will be showcasing its full line of PlaqueOff ® powder products, including PlaqueOff® Powder, Dental Bones, and Dental Bites, highlighting their commitment to improving pet dental health.

Swedencare's PlaqueOff® products are renowned for their effectiveness in promoting oral hygiene in pets. PlaqueOff® Powder, a natural and easy-to-use supplement, works systemically to reduce plaque and tartar buildup, ensuring fresher breath and healthier gums. The Dental Bones and Dental Bites, infused with PlaqueOff® Powder, provide additional options for pet owners to maintain their pets' dental health through enjoyable, chewable treats.

"We are excited to participate in Superzoo 2024 and showcase our innovative dental care solutions," said Martin Shimko of Swedencare USA. "Superzoo always provides an excellent opportunity for us to connect with our retail partners and pet care professionals while demonstrating how our PlaqueOff® products can significantly improve pet dental health. We look forward to engaging with attendees and sharing our commitment to quality and innovation."

Swedencare's participation in Superzoo underscores its dedication to quality and innovation in the pet care industry. The company's PlaqueOff® products are formulated with natural ingredients and are backed by scientific research, making them a trusted choice for pet owners and veterinarians alike.

About SwedencareUSA , Inc.

Founded in 2005, SwedencareUSA is the U.S. and Canadian distributor of ProDen PlaqueOff®, an oral healthcare product developed in Sweden. Receiving several VOHC designations, PlaqueOff® has become the premier dental product for participants' pets. The company's business expansion has led to the inclusion of PlaqueOff SystemTM Dental Care Bones, which incorporate PlaqueOff's incomparable plaque- and tartar-fighting ability into tasty treats. For more information on the company and its product, please visit .



