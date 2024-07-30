Prakash Ambedkar Slams Rahul Gandhi & Thackeray On Caste Issue

(MENAFN- IANS) Beed (Maharashtra), July 30 (IANS) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar has slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief and former Chief Uddhav Thackeray for their stance on the caste issues, here on Tuesday.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech expressing concerns over the lack of representation to the deprived sections, Ambedkar said that the Dalits, Tribals, Muslims and OBCs must not trust either the or the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Rahul Gandhi raised a concern that out of 20 officers who prepared the Union Budget, there was only one from OBC and one from the minority. True! But why didn't Rahul Gandhi highlight how many Dalits, Tribals, Muslims and OBCs officers prepared the Budget during the Congress governments?” demanded Ambedkar.

Speaking to media persons during his ongoing march across a dozen districts to drum up awareness, he called upon the different castes and communities“not to fall for the fake love of Congress” as the party is the same as BJP.

The grandson of the Chief Architect of Constitution, B. R. Ambedkar, the VBA chief drew comparisons“how the BJP is equal to the Congress, that they do not care for Dalits, Tribals, Muslims and OBCs but only want their votes during elections.”

Training guns on Thackeray, the VBA chief accused him of igniting instead of defusing the ongoing row on reservations in Maharashtra, vis-à-vis the Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil's ongoing campaign for Maratha quotas.

“Rather than stating clearly whether he is for or against the demand for quotas, Thackeray has asked the caste leaders to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hike the ceiling on reservations. This is unfortunate,” said the VBA chief.

“By this, Thackeray suggests that only if the reservation ceiling is increased, then the Marathas would get quota. It also implies that the OBCs are opposed to the inclusion of Marathas in the OBCs, and he is hinting that the Marathas should get quota from the OBCs' share. This is a form of inciting the conflict instead of resolving the matter,” Ambedkar explained.

He warned that in the given circumstances,“there is a possibility of breach of peace in Maharashtra”, echoing similar sentiments expressed on Sunday by Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, as the state prepares for the Assembly elections in October.