Hydrocarbon Resin Market Projected To Reach USD 4.7 Billion By 2031, Expanding At A CAGR Of 6.8% Transparency Market Research Report

WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Transparency Research (TMR), the global hydrocarbon resin market is estimated to reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2031 at a noticeable CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2031.

Hydrocarbon resins are synthetic polymers used predominantly as tackifiers. There are various ways of hydrocarbon resins with diverse softening points as well as chemical compositions. They can be easily hydrogenated for enhancing their thermal stability and color.

Hydrocarbon resins are versatile products that hold the capability of performing crucial functions in several applications such as production of inks, coatings, rubber, and adhesives. The rubber industry makes use of hydrocarbon resins for optimizing traction and rolling resistance of tires. The other applications constitute modification of paints, paper, bitumen, and plastic.

C9 resins, in ink industry, are used in several printing processes such as gravure, flexography, and screen printing. They enhance ink adhesion, drying properties, gloss, color intensity, apart from proper printability on diverse substrates, thereby making them an ideal choice amongst the alternatives that are available.

Hydrocarbon resins are used in construction activities on frequent basis as a concrete-curing compound owing to their exceptional properties of adhesion (as mentioned above), which is bolstering their sales.

Hydrocarbon Resin Market Report by TMR highlights the factors that catalyze as well as restrain the hydrocarbon resin market growth. The latest trends and opportunities have also been captured in the report.

Usage of Hydrocarbon Resins in Paints & Coatings, and Adhesives & Sealants Sector

Hydrocarbon resins are used in formulating paints & coatings in order to improve properties such as durability, gloss, and adhesion. Such resins add water and weather resistance to the road-making paints and industrial coatings. They are deployed in rust preventive paints for devising paints resistant to water and chemicals.

Hydrocarbon resins can be used in pressure-sensitive, hot melt, carpet and floor backing, and construction applications. The advantages of hot melt adhesives include lower production costs, lack of solvents, beneficial regulatory environment, and environmentally-friendliness.

Building & Construction Sector to shape the Trajectory of Hydrocarbon Resin Market Expanse

Southeast Asia, China, India, Brazil, ASEAN, and Mexico are being swept by urbanization at a rapid pace, thereby boosting the building & construction sector in Asia Pacific. Hydrocarbon resins offer various advantages as compared to the other resins. It is easily possible to modify C9 aromatic and C5 aliphatic resins for several industrial uses. It involves altering compatibility and hydrogenating the hydrocarbon resins to improve odor, color, and stability.

The developed economies of North America and Europe are witnessing refurbishment of the residential as well as commercial complexes. The EU has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality through upgradation of buildings by the year 2050.

