WARRANTHOLDER GROUP UPDATE IN RELATION TO UKRAINE

LONDON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP (" CGSH ") are working with certain holders of the Warrants (the " Group "). The Group collectively holds in excess of 25% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the publicly held Warrants.

The Group notes Ukraine's announcement that it intends to start restructuring discussions in relation to the Warrants notwithstanding that the Warrants have already been restructured in 2022.

