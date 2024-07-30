Global Ship Repair And Maintenance Service Market To Reach USD 53,375.69 Million By 2034, With A 6.6% CAGR Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The research report on the ship repair and maintenance services states that the industrial growth among emerging economies such as China, India, and other south Asian countries has attracted the market. From shipbuilding to repairing, from cargo loading to unloading, the coast logistic businesses hold a major share in the market system. A high rate of interest (ROI) in the seaborne of goods and equipment helps in increasing the adoption of the ship repair and maintenance services market. NEWARK, Del., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The ship repair and maintenance service market are expected to be valued at USD 28,169.45 million by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be USD 53,375.69 million by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 6.6% . The ship repair and maintenance services market are experiencing significant growth, propelled by various factors. A notable driver is the increase in shipbuilding activities globally, which necessitates regular maintenance to ensure smooth operations. The growing demand for passenger ships and ferries, particularly in East and South Asia Pacific regions, further accelerates market expansion. These vessels require frequent maintenance to meet safety and regulatory standards, driving the demand for repair services. Government initiatives supporting the shipping industry also play a crucial role in market growth. Many countries offer tax benefits for regular ship repair and maintenance activities, incentivizing shipowners to invest in these services. The expansion of the automotive sector, along with increased investments and disposable income, contributes positively to market growth by boosting demand for shipping services. Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample The preference for seaborne transportation due to its cost-effectiveness fosters profitable opportunities for market players. As international trade increasingly relies on maritime routes, the demand for ship repair and maintenance services is expected to rise. Several challenges hinder market growth, including the high cost of these services. Ship repair and maintenance can be financially burdensome for shipowners, impacting market expansion. Compliance with domestic and international laws and norms poses challenges for market players, requiring adherence to stringent regulations. Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Under vessel type, the bulk carriers are registered to account for a market share of 33.7% in 2024.

The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2034.

China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2034. Based on service type, the hull part segment is anticipated to account a market share of 29.4% in 2024. "The increasing globalization of trade and shipping activities is one significant driver of the ship repair and maintenance service market,"

says Nikhil Kaitwade

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) Ship repair and maintenance services Market Country-wise Insights

Countries Forecast CAGRs from 2024 to 2034 The United States 4.6

% Canada 2.9

% Australia 5.5

% China 7.3

% The United Kingdom 3.7

%

Competitive Landscape

The presence of established shipyards, repair facilities, and service providers characterizes the competitive landscape of the ship repair and maintenance service market. Key players compete based on service quality, technological innovation, geographic reach, and pricing strategies.

Collaborations, partnerships, and mergers are common strategies to enhance capabilities, expand service offerings, and address evolving customer needs. Market dynamics are influenced by regulatory requirements, technological advancements, and the expansion of global maritime trade, shaping the competitive environment within the industry. Some of the key developments are:



In 2020, ST Engineering Marine Ltd. clinched a $600 million contract to construct and repair ships for the Republic of Singapore Navy, encompassing both maintenance and the construction of new vessels. This significant agreement underscores the company's expertise in naval projects and solidifies its position in the shipbuilding and repair sector. In 2020, General Dynamics NASSCO was awarded a $1.6 billion contract to build six fleet oilers for the U.S. Navy in 2020, with options for four additional ships. This contract demonstrates NASSCO's capability in ship construction.

Top 10 Key Players in the Ship Repair and Maintenance Service

Market



Damen Shipyards Group

Sembcorp Industries Ltd.

Cochin Shipyard Limited

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

Fincantieri S.p.A.

Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyards Co. Ltd.

Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company

Dormac Ship repairs Alexandria Shipyard

Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global ship repair and maintenance service market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the ship repair and maintenance service market is segmented based on Vessel Type (Oil and Chemical Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo, Container Ships, Gas Carriers, Offshore Vessels, Passenger Ships and Ferries, Mega Yachts and Other Vessels), Service Type (General Services, Dockage, Hull Part, Engine Parts, Electric Works, Auxiliary Services), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of Future Market Insights Automotive Landscape

Maritime Patrol Naval Vessels Market

Share is are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 4.3% and top a valuation of USD 8,863.4 by 2033.

Automotive Interior Leather Market

Size is set to develop at a CAGR of 4.90% during 2034, the market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 37,258.90 million by 2034.

EV Power Module Market Demand

is estimated to reach up to USD 16,805.4 million by end of the year 2033.

EV Battery Heating System Market Growth

is expected to reach a high of USD 17289 Million by the year 2033.

EV Powertrain Market Outlook

is projected to reach USD 112,036 million in 2033 from USD 13,035.9 million in 2023.

Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Demand

is likely to reach a valuation of nearly

USD 36.6 Billion

by the end of 2032.

Battery Swapping Charging Infrastructure Market Share

is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of

21%

from 2023 to 2033.

EV Charging Station Market Growth

is estimated to result in a market size of USD 122.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Market Outlook

indicating a market value of USD 1,86,450.62 million by 2034.

From 2024 to 2034, the EV transmission systems market size

is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. By 2034, it is projected that global sales will reach a value of USD 53,342.8 million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of ~400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries:

[email protected]

Website:



LinkedIn |

Twitter | Blogs

| YouTube

Logo:

SOURCE Future Market Insights