JETSET Pilates Announces Continued Growth And New Achievements In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pilates Franchise Studio Continues Rapid Expansion in States Across the U.S.

MIAMI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates

– a Miami-based Pilates studio renowned for its innovative approach to and wellness, is celebrating a successful mid-year with significant expansion and notable recognition. Driven by a mission to provide accessible, high-quality Pilates experiences, JETSET Pilates is excited to continue its growth throughout the remainder of 2024.

JETSET Pilates Photo

Continue Reading

So far, 2024 has seen impressive national expansion for JETSET Pilates, with six new locations opened in Miami, Boca Raton, Coral Gables and Ft. Lauderdale FL, and McKinney, TX. This expansion brings the total number of JETSET Pilates studios open to over a dozen. The brand is projected to open eight more studios by the end of 2024, with new locations planned in Dallas and Houston, TX, Manhattan and Brooklyn, NYC, Tampa and Orlando, FL, Raleigh, NC, and Washington, DC. JETSET Pilates has also secured several multi-unit development deals, including a 10-unit deal in South Florida (SFL), an 8-unit deal in the Tampa, FL area, and a 6-unit deal in South Florida (SFL).

In addition to domestic growth, JETSET Pilates is expanding internationally with a new studio opening in Glen Iris, Melbourne, Australia, in 2024. The total number of JETSET Pilates units sold has now reached 58.

Adding to their achievements, JETSET Pilates has experienced record sales growth and received high member satisfaction ratings. These milestones underscore JETSET Pilates' unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The brand's successful efforts to expand its reach while maintaining high standards in fitness instruction and client service are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire

JETSET Pilates team, from corporate leadership to local franchise owners and instructors, in delivering an exceptional fitness experience to every client.

"I am extremely proud of the impressive growth JETSET Pilates has experienced this year," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates. "The strategic enhancements we've implemented have further fueled our expansion, and we are excited to see the continued positive impact on our community and clients."

In addition to expansion and accolades, JETSET Pilates implemented several strategic changes to enhance its business model. These include the introduction of the JETSETter All-Access Membership to provide greater flexibility and value to clients, a revamp of membership benefits to offer additional perks such as priority booking, exclusive access to new classes, and special events, and the launch of new upper/lower-specific classes to target and strengthen different muscle groups. Additionally, JETSET Pilates has integrated various Pilates props into workouts to increase the versatility and challenge of classes, catering to the diverse fitness needs of clients.

The brand also welcomed several new hires to their executive team:



Don Baruch, VP of Real Estate & Construction, with a robust background in commercial real estate and construction management, Don Baruch brings extensive experience in overseeing large-scale development projects. His strategic vision will be instrumental in driving JETSET Pilates' expansion efforts.

Jo Gomez, Senior VP of Product & Talent , brings nearly two decades of dynamic experience in the fitness industry. Having held transformative roles at Solidcore and Beachbody, Jo's innovative spirit and dedication to advancing the fitness landscape make them a key driving force behind JETSET Pilates' growth and success.

Erin Hildebrand, Director of Franchise Development , has seven years of critical experience in the fitness franchise industry. With a proven track record of success at Club Pilates and its parent company, Xponential Fitness, Erin has a deep understanding of franchise operations and development. She is dedicated to driving JETSET Pilates towards continued success and expansion. Lisa Thorsen, Director of Marketing and Merchandise , brings over 16 years of extensive experience across fashion and boutique fitness. Her expertise in marketing, retail operations, and brand management is crucial in driving success for franchise owners while preserving brand equity. Lisa's diverse experience across various regions of the United States makes her a versatile asset, skilled at navigating different markets.

JETSET Pilates has set lofty goals for the end of 2024, including selling 100 franchise units and opening 16 studios that exceed projections. The brand also aims to maintain steady growth while ensuring high standards of quality and service in all new locations. Targeted territories for expansion include Northern California, Greater Los Angeles, Southern California, Austin and San Antonio in Texas, Nashville in Tennessee, Charlotte, and Raleigh in North Carolina, Charleston in South Carolina, and the DMV area encompassing Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

"As individuals look for the next step in their career, many turn to franchising as a viable solution," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates. "Joining JETSET Pilates means becoming part of a family. We are a hands-on franchise and provide extensive support to our local franchisees. You gain the independence of being a business owner, along with the guidance from our experienced corporate team. We are looking for franchisees with a passion for fitness who can help us share our transformative Pilates workouts with even more communities."

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios across the U.S. and Australia, with over 50 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit .

Contact: Raylin Taylor | Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates