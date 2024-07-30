80% Of Crypto Investors See Bitcoin Hitting $80K If Donald Trump Wins Election

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLINN, Estonia, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. presidential race heats up, the potential impact of Donald Trump's possible re-election on Bitcoin's price trajectory has become a hot topic of discussion.



The July 2024 Report by AMBCrypto delves into the intricate relationship between developments and dynamics, with a particular focus on Bitcoin. Based on a comprehensive survey of 9,375 investors and extensive market analysis, the report uncovers:

Survey insights: 80% believe will rise if Trump is re-elected, with a potential to reach $80,000, surpassing its previous high of $73,780.

Political connection: 25% of crypto discussions on social media are currently centered around the U.S. elections, especially Trump's influence on Bitcoin.

Market dynamics: Despite recent sell-side pressure, Bitcoin's recovery to $66,000 has seen 86% of investors remain profitable, with significant movements of Bitcoin into cold wallets, indicating bullish sentiment.

Long-term holder sentiment: The Long Term Holder MVRV is projected to hit 3.9, indicating potential threefold profits for long-term investors.



The report further explores DeFi, DePIN, and the Politifi sector to provide valuable insights for investors. You can access the full report here for a deeper dive. Our AMBCrypto experts are also available to answer any questions you may have and provide further analysis.

